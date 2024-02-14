EU launches grant competition for veterans organisations in Ukraine

With the support of the European Union, the International Renaissance Foundation has announced the third wave of the ‘Let’s keep the line’ grant competition to strengthen veterans’ organisations in Ukraine.

The competition is open for charitable organisations and public non-profit associations, which can confirm their experience in supporting servicemen and women, veterans, families of prisoners of war, the dead and missing until 2023.

Project proposals should propose activities in one or more of the competition areas:

rehabilitation, physical and mental, of servicemen, veterans, effective organisation of rehabilitation processes in communities;

legal, social, psychological and information services for servicemen, women veterans and their families;

facilitating reintegration and preparing communities for the return of women and male veterans;

caring for the families of servicemen and women, prisoners of war, the dead and missing;

establishing professional and effective veterans’ centres in communities to provide quality services and promote effective solutions for the veteran community.

The amount of the grant can be from 600,000 to 1,200,000 hryvnias.

The deadline for applications is 11 March.

