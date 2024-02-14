Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,481 in the last 365 days.

EU launches grant competition for veterans organisations in Ukraine

With the support of the European Union, the International Renaissance Foundation has announced the third wave of the ‘Let’s keep the line’ grant competition to strengthen veterans’ organisations in Ukraine.

The competition is open for charitable organisations and public non-profit associations, which can confirm their experience in supporting servicemen and women, veterans, families of prisoners of war, the dead and missing until 2023.

Project proposals should propose activities in one or more of the competition areas:

  • rehabilitation, physical and mental, of servicemen, veterans, effective organisation of rehabilitation processes in communities;
  • legal, social, psychological and information services for servicemen, women veterans and their families;
  • facilitating reintegration and preparing communities for the return of women and male veterans;
  • caring for the families of servicemen and women, prisoners of war, the dead and missing;
  • establishing professional and effective veterans’ centres in communities to provide quality services and promote effective solutions for the veteran community.

The amount of the grant can be from 600,000 to 1,200,000 hryvnias.
The deadline for applications is 11 March.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU launches grant competition for veterans organisations in Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more