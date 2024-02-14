Population Health Management Market: A 12.7% CAGR and the $63.8 Billion Milestone by 2031

Population Health Management Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population health management market was valued at $19.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $63.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031. Population health management is a method of providing primary health care that incorporates active outreach and community participation in healthcare delivery. Its primary purpose is to collect, and analyze clinical data from a patient's healthcare setting in order to identify possibilities to enhance the patient's health and the provider's financial outcomes. This strategy moves primary care service delivery from reactive to proactive management of a population group.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc, I2I Population Health, Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation), Health Care Service Corporation (Medecision), UnitedHealth Group (Optum, Inc), Arcadia, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Watson Health), Health Catalyst, Inc, Cedar Gate Technologies, Llc (Enli Health Intelligence), Health EC, Llc, Cotiviti, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Wellcentive), Epic Systems Corporation, Eclinicalworks, AthenaHealth, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Lightbeam



𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2022



Depending on mode of delivery, the population health management industry is divided into on-premise and on-cloud. The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to solution personalization, reduced risk of data breaches, and the opportunity to reuse existent servers. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period owing to higher efficiency, security and increased accessibility.

Depending on end user, the PHM market is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others. The healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to surge in the demand for population health management solutions as they improve clinical outcomes by assisting in disease management and lowering of healthcare cost. The healthcare payers segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for population health management solutions by the healthcare payers, owing to increase in need for no third party involvement in the process.

North America accounted for a majority of the global population health management market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in population health management solutions, integration of advanced software & data analytics, and presence of key players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable PHM industry growth, owing to rise in geriatric population, development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investments projects in the region.



𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2022



The population health management market growth driving factors are the increasing global population especially the geriatric population, surge in the number of per capita healthcare expenditure, rise in utilization of Internet of things (IoT) for healthcare. In addition, surge in personalization of medicines, and rising investments in the healthcare industry are the leading population health management market trends. However, data breaches and high investment cost may hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, plethora of product development in the upcoming years and key developmental strategies aimed at increasing the awareness and its accessibility by the healthcare providers & players is opportunistic for investment purpose.



𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market



𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Explore More Report:

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-radio-synthesis-modules-market

Hypodermic Needles Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hypodermic-needles-market

Implantable Defibrillators Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/implantable-defibrillators-market



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

David Correa

Wilmington, Delaware, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com