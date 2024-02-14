Submit Release
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Dividend Tax Treatment

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) today announced the estimated income tax classification of the Company’s 2023 distributions on its Series B preferred shares (CUSIP #83600C301), Series C preferred shares (CUSIP #83600C400), and Series D preferred shares (CUSIP #83600C509). The income tax classification of the 2023 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table:

SERIES B PREFERRED SHARES      
    Total Taxable Nontaxable  
Record Paid Cash Distribution Ordinary Distribution Sec 199A
Date Date Per Share Income (Return of Capital) Dividends
02/28/2023 03/15/2023 0.500000   0.500000   0.000000   0.500000  
05/31/2023 06/15/2023 0.500000   0.500000   0.000000   0.500000  
06/30/2023 07/14/2023 0.500000   0.500000   0.000000   0.500000  
08/31/2023 09/15/2023 0.500000   0.500000   0.000000   0.500000  
11/30/2023 12/15/2023 0.500000   0.500000   0.000000   0.500000  
TOTAL   2.500000   2.500000   0.000000   2.500000  
Percent   100.0000%   100.0000%   0.0000%   100.0000%  
           
The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series B Preferred Shares is 83600C301.  
           
SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES      
    Total Taxable Nontaxable  
Record Paid Cash Distribution Ordinary Distribution Sec 199A
Date Date Per Share Income (Return of Capital) Dividends
02/28/2023 03/15/2023 0.492188   0.492188   0.000000   0.492188  
05/31/2023 06/15/2023 0.492188   0.492188   0.000000   0.492188  
06/30/2023 07/14/2023 0.492188   0.492188   0.000000   0.492188  
08/31/2023 09/15/2023 0.492188   0.492188   0.000000   0.492188  
11/30/2023 12/15/2023 0.492188   0.492188   0.000000   0.492188  
TOTAL   2.460940   2.460940   0.000000   2.460940  
Percent   100.0000%   100.0000%   0.0000%   100.0000%  
           
The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series C Preferred Shares is 83600C400.  
           
SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES      
    Total Taxable Nontaxable  
Record Paid Cash Distribution Ordinary Distribution Sec 199A
Date Date Per Share Income (Return of Capital) Dividends
02/28/2023 03/15/2023 0.515625   0.515625   0.000000   0.515625  
05/31/2023 06/15/2023 0.515625   0.515625   0.000000   0.515625  
06/30/2023 07/14/2023 0.515625   0.515625   0.000000   0.515625  
08/31/2023 09/15/2023 0.515625   0.515625   0.000000   0.515625  
11/30/2023 12/15/2023 0.515625   0.515625   0.000000   0.515625  
TOTAL   2.578125   2.578125   0.000000   2.578125  
Percent   100.0000%   100.0000%   0.0000%   100.0000%  

The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series D Preferred Shares is 83600C509.

No portion of the dividends declared in 2023 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income. Record holders of the Company’s common shares who received any of the dividends specified in the table above will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-DIV from Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the Company’s dividend paying agent. The Form 1099-DIV will report the dividends paid with respect to 2023. Shareholders whose shares are held in “street name” will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares.

The information in the table above is based on the preliminary results of work on the tax filings of the Company and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences of ownership of the common shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and the specific tax treatment of distributions therefrom.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.


Contact at the Company:

Mack Sims
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
306 South Henry Street, Suite 100
Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
(757) 229-5648

