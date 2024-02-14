Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

AZERBAIJAN, February 14 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's freedom, independence and territorial integrity.
The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at the Eternal Flame monument.
President Ilham Aliyev and his family members enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku.
