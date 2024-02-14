Inauguration ceremony of Ilham Aliyev was held

AZERBAIJAN, February 14 - On February 14, the swearing-in ceremony of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was held in the Milli Majlis.

The ceremony participants warmly welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The inauguration of President Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, who was elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a nationwide vote, was declared open.

Under the accompaniment of the ceremonial march, soldiers of the Armed Forces brought the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the standard (flag) of the President of Azerbaijan onto the stage.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev and judges of the Constitutional Court were invited to the stage.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev said:

- Dear ladies and gentlemen!

As you know, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with its decision dated February 13, 2024, confirmed the results of the Central Election Commission regarding the early presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan, declaring Mr. Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the Article 103 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President-elect of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev is invited for swearing-in ceremony in the presence of the judges of the Constitutional Court.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev put his hand on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and took the oath:

- I do swear to abide by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan while executing the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, protect state independence and territorial integrity, and serve the people with dignity.

The President then put his hand on the Holy Quran and swore:

- I put my hand on the Holy Quran and swear: I will remain loyal to and respect national and moral values and traditions that have been created by the people of Azerbaijan for centuries.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev dropped to one knee and kissed the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the swearing-in ceremony.