Ilham Aliyev paid respect to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 14 - 14 February 2024, 13:35

Following his swearing-in ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at the tomb of the Great Leader.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also laid flowers at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

