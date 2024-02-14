Rashid Coleman of Loving Transformation Life Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HAMPTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our journey through life, we often find ourselves facing difficult and challenging moments. Many of us are dealing with depression, addictions, mental health challenges, and a lot of unprocessed traumas. With the constant digital distractions of cell phones, emails, social media feeds, and updates, we are unable to see that what we truly seek has always been within each and every one of us. What if we could work with a certified, genuine, loving, and caring professional who can show us the exact tools and strategies to help us overcome physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual blocks. Clearing the highway on our journey of life leads to the destination of positive, healthy, and sustainable change in our lives.

Rashid Coleman is a certified holistic life coach and mind-body practitioner who specializes in overall personal transformation, healing past traumas, and spiritual wounds. His work is focused on helping us break free from self-sabotage, limiting beliefs, unloving behaviors, negative self-talk, and anything else stopping us from fulfilling our greatest potential, and achieving things we have only dreamt about.

Rashid believes that the greatest problem we have as a society is that we do not know who we really are. Without knowing who we are, we cannot know our true value, and therefore, most people are lacking in self-love and self-worth, which affects self-image. Rashid emphasizes we are ALWAYS deserving of love, we have ALWAYS been loved exactly as we are, and we NEVER had to do anything to be worthy of that love. For most of us though, according to Rashid, we hold inaccurate belief systems from our early childhood and how we were programmed to think we were not good enough by the unhealed people in our environment. It seeps into our subconscious and festers within us whenever we are put down by our parents, teachers, and our peers. Not to mention how society and the media have been telling us since birth how flawed we are. By accepting these inaccuracies as true, we are challenged with the damaging effects of self-loathing, self-criticism, shame, guilt, anger, and resentment.

The good news is, it's never too late to change and believe that you are worthy, deserving, and enough exactly as you are. Rashid helps us recognize those inaccuracies and teach us how to begin loving ourselves today. We can choose to live from a place of Love, gratitude, and acceptance. There has never been anything inherently wrong with you, it was just a misperception or a false opinion that was accepted as true.

Through his tools, strategies, and guidance, Rashid expertly, compassionately, and with gentle understanding helps us reframe our limiting and negative thoughts to healthy, positive ones. To understand that when others are unloving to us, to not take it personally as this is not a reflection of us but a reflection of where THEY are in their own journey. Understanding that hurt people are the only ones that go around hurting other people allows for compassion and understanding to enter. By expanding the awareness of what is going on inside of our minds and paying attention to negative thoughts, we can progress to a point of thriving instead of surviving life.

Rashid's coaching helps us focus on shifting our perspective about ourselves, our higher power, and about life to choices that just feel better. Through mindfulness practices self-criticism turns into self-love and self-acceptance. Judgment and condemnation turn into compassion and forgiveness. We are taught that since we are always deserving of love, this also includes being loving to ourselves, even in our own minds. Rashid teaches mindfulness so we are able to stay in the present moment instead of running programs in our minds and obsessing over the past or possible future events.

Rashid is passionate about helping as many individuals transform their lives as possible. He has dedicated the rest of his life to helping Humanity love themselves more and therefore allowing more love to be shared between us. Rashid believes that love is the greatest healing force that there is, and we can only give love to others to the depths that we have found in ourselves. Self-Love is the master key to a happy and fulfilling life.

On a deeper level, self-Love requires being intentional with what we put into our minds, what we put into our bodies, and the relationships that we entertain. When we truly know who we are, we can live authentically, which allows for the people that are meant to be in our lives to find us. When we are not living authentically, it affects all relationships because everyone is in a relationship with a mask and not our true self.

Rashid is an example of a literal paradigm shift for the resilience of the human spirit. His warmth and radiant light were created through experiencing and overcoming many points of darkness. His childhood and early years were full of traumatic experiences. He endured years of family physical, mental, and emotional abuse, experienced gang violence living in the inner city, and battled alcoholism, depression, PTSD and panic attacks as an adult. In 2017, at the Spiritually significant age of 33, Rashid had a spiritual awakening. This led to a shift in consciousness, mental awareness, and a knowing that he needed to radically change his life. Not just for himself but for others. He went on to open his practice with positive and sustainable results.

Rashid believes everything in existence is an expression of divine intelligence and is therefore sacred, and deserving of love. Including every single person on this beautiful planet. This belief allows him to look at each of us as limitless and powerful expressions of life.

As a life coach, Rashid has influential conversations with people that lead to change. From a Heart-centered approach, Rashid reminds us that we are all meant to live a life of joy, wellness, and abundance. His coaching encourages us to become more aware, enlightened, and to look at our situation from a different perspective with more positivity and renewed sense of faith. He helps us connect to ourselves from a place of pure Love because at the core of everything he does is genuine kindness.

He is able to mentor and guide us spiritually and gently teaches us by his own example how to walk the sacred path to a new journey of self-discovery. In him, we find profound insight, wisdom, and direction towards the most loving life choices.

Rashid's initial teaching is self-Regulation. With mindfulness and self-regulation techniques we become aware when we are having negative thoughts or feeling unloving emotions, and then CHOOSE to change our state of being to something we actually desire to feel. He helps us understand that there are no bad emotions and that all feelings are valid, even if they may not be what we would prefer to experience. Rashid emphasizes to never criticize ourselves or judge our emotions negatively as this does not help at all in our experience of life.

Once we change our mindset and the paradigms that exist in it, the way that we experience life changes. We do not see the world as it is, we see it as WE are. Through our own lens that we view life based on prior experiences. By cleansing this lens, life becomes more vibrant, happier, and peaceful. This is the core of his coaching. Love, Wisdom, and Clarity.

All we've ever had to be is ourselves. That is enough. We can never be someone that we are not, though we may pretend to be. When we truly let go of all of the things that have been pulling us down and holding us backwards, we are catapulted forward towards the life that we have always been deserving of. We have always been worthy. We have always been loved.

