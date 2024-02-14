It’s the Right Time for UK Expat and Foreign Nationals to Invest in a UK Buy-to-Let Property

Once again, it's a fantastic time to invest in a UK buy-to-let property. This is as a result of high demand in the rental market and low competition from domestic buyers/investors.

According to Zoopla’s house price index, UK house prices are still falling but the rate has slowed compared to the recent history.

The regional picture is incredibly interesting, with Northern regions continuing to hold strong on house prices in testament to their current desirability and strength in the housing market.