PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2024 Sen. Tolentino: Constitutional dialogue must be transparent MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino emphasized on Wednesday that in the ongoing Senate hearings about the Constitution and the proposed changes to it, it is important that Filipinos be educated with transparency on the historical background and values of the highest law of the land. "There has got to be a constitutional dialogue. It has to be transparent, people would have to be educated in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," Sen. Tol said in an interview on ANC Headstart. According to the lawmaker, the issues faced by the country are not necessarily because of the Constitution itself, but because of the gaps in implementation and misappreciation of constitutional values. "It has something to do with misappreciating constitutional values. That's why I am for education. We still do not understand our historical narrative why we have the Constitution as a foundational framework on what we should do or embark as a Nation." Tolentino likewise stated that the ongoing talks about the Constitution is not a waste of time because they will result in Filipinos having "shared narrative and values." "Teach the Constitution's principles, teach them to your children, speak of them when sitting in your home, speak of them when walking by the way, when lying down and when rising up, write them upon the doorplate of your home and upon your gates," added Sen. Tol, quoting US Chief Justice Warren E. Burger. The Senator further concluded that the current dialogues will help determine where the Filipinos would want to go in terms of changing the Constitution.