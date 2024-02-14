Robin Bill Seeks Higher Compensation for Victims of Unjust Arrests Due to to 'Mistaken Identity'

PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2024 Robin Bill Seeks Higher Compensation for Victims of Unjust Arrests Due to 'Mistaken Identity' Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is pushing for higher compensation from the government for victims of unjust arrest and detention due to "mistaken identity." Padilla filed Senate Bill 2547, a.k.a. the proposed Mohammad Said Act, citing the case of Mohammad Maca-antal Said, 62, who was wrongfully arrested in 2023 due to mistaken identity and was freed only last Feb. 7. "This representation proposes to ensure that any person unjustly detained or deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity shall be compensated based on the period of imprisonment or detention," he said in his bill. He added the bill, which revisits RA 7309 (An Act Creating a Board of Claims under the Department of Justice of Victims of Unjust Imprisonment or Detention and Victims of Violent Crimes and for Other Purposes), recommends an increase in the monetary compensation to be awarded by the Board of Claims. Padilla pointed out that while the State does its best to uphold Sec. 1, Art. III of the 1987 Constitution clearly stating that no person shall be deprived of live, liberty or property without due process; or denied equal protection of the laws, "there remains the fact that errors in making an arrest or detention of a suspected offender, whether knowingly or not, are committed by our law enforcers." He cited an investigative report by ABS-CBN News in 2015 that noted at least 51 recorded wrongful arrests made by law enforcers. Also, he noted the Supreme Court has held that a person deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity is not under any lawful process and is continuously being illegally detained. Under the bill, Padilla sought to amend Section 3 of RA 7309, to include "any person unjustly detained or deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity" as among those who can file for claims. He also sought to amend Section 4 of RA 7309 to increase the compensation for victims of unjust imprisonment or detention to not less than P10,000 per month of detention. Also under the bill, the annual funding for such claims shall partly come from three percent of the net income of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), and three percent of the proceeds and sales and other disposition of military camps in Metro Manila by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. Meanwhile, P50 shall be set aside from each filing fee in every civil case filed with the court as part of the Victim Compensation Fund to be administered by the Department of Justice. Robin, Isinulong ang Mas Malaking Kabayaran para sa Maling Pag-aresto dahil sa 'Mistaken Identity' Isinusulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang mas malaking kabayaran mula sa pamahalaan para sa mga biktima ng maling pag-aresto at pagkulong dahil sa "mistaken identity." Sa kanyang Senate Bill 2547, a.k.a. "Mohammad Said Act," ipinunto ni Padilla ang kaso ni Mohammad Maca-antal Said, 62, na biktima ng maling pagkaaresto noong 2023 dahil sa mistaken identity. Pinalaya si Said nitong Pebrero 7. "This representation proposes to ensure that any person unjustly detained or deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity shall be compensated based on the period of imprisonment or detention," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas. Dagdag niya, inirekomenda rin ng panukalang batas - na isang pag-revisit sa RA 7309 (An Act Creating a Board of Claims under the Department of Justice of Victims of Unjust Imprisonment or Detention and Victims of Violent Crimes and for Other Purposes) - ang mas mataas na pagbayad mula sa Board of Claims. Aniya, bagama't sinisikap ng Estado na ipatupad ang Sec. 1, Art. III ng 1987 Constitution na tumitiyak sa karapatan sa buhay at kalayaan ng bawa't Pilipino, nariyan pa rin ang pagkakamali sa pag-aresto at pagkulong, sadya man o hindi. "(T)here remains the fact that errors in making an arrest or detention of a suspected offender, whether knowingly or not, are committed by our law enforcers," aniya. Ipinunto ni Padilla ang isang investigative report ng ABS-CBN News noong 2015 kung saan hindi bababa sa 51 ang naitalang "wrongful arrests." Dagdag ng mambabatas, mismong Korte Suprema ang nagsabi na hindi legal ang pagkulong ng isang tao dahil sa mistaken identity. Sa kanyang panukalang batas, nais ni Padilla na amyendahan ang Section 3 ng RA 7309, na isama ang "any person unjustly detained or deprived of liberty due to mistaken identity" sa mga maaaring mag-file para sa claims. Nais din niyang amyendahan ang Section 4 ng RA 7309 para itaas ang kompensasyon para sa biktima ng unjust imprisonment or detention, na hindi bababa sa P10,000 kada buwan ng pagkakulong. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang taunang pondo para sa claims ay manggagaling sa tatlong porsyento ng net income ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), at tatlong porsyento sa "proceeds and sales and other disposition of military camps in Metro Manila by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority." May itatabi ring P50 sa filing fee ng mga civil case sa korte, para sa Victim Compensation Fund na hahawakan ng Department of Justice.