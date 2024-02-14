PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2024 Bong Go helps fire victims in Bacoor City and Kawit, Cavite as he calls for enhanced fire prevention awareness at the grassroots Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, emphasized the importance of improving fire prevention awareness in grassroots communities as he extended help to those affected by fire incidents in Kawit and Bacoor City, Cavite, on February 12 and 13. Go's Malasakit Team performed relief operations at the Binakayan National High School Evacuation Center in Kawit and Barangay Aniban II covered court in Bacoor City. They aided a total of 124 households who received grocery packs, water containers, snacks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of a bicycle, a pair of shoes, and mobile phones. In a video message, Go told the beneficiaries that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is implementing a ten-year modernization plan, as mandated by Republic Act No. 11589 or the BFP Modernization Act of 2021. As the primary author and co-sponsor of the law, Go detailed that the modernization efforts for the BFP include procuring advanced fire-fighting equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and offering specialized training, among other measures. "Sa mga biktima ng sunog, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," Go underscored. "Ang importante po magtulungan tayo. Sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po mga kapwa Pilipino? Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya," he added. Go then encouraged residents seeking additional support, especially for health concerns, to visit the Malasakit Centers located at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City. Institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, these Malasakit Centers simplify access to government services for indigent patients, covering medical costs. As the Malasakit Centers program celebrates its 6th anniversary this February, Go's efforts have established 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, assisting around ten million Filipinos, as the Department of Health reported. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also highlighted the critical role of Super Health Centers in alleviating hospital overcrowding, enabling early detection of diseases, and delivering essential healthcare services to communities, particularly in areas lacking sufficient medical facilities. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Dr. Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers for the years 2022 to 2024. In Cavite, 12 Super Health Centers were funded. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus, and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang.