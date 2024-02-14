PRESS RELEASE – Handover Ceremony for The Project for Construction of School Building of Samusu Primary School under JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS-ROOTS HUMAN SECURITY PROJECTS (GGP)

Japan and Samusu community celebrated a significant milestone today with the completion and handover of the newly constructed Samusu Primary School.

The handover ceremony held earlier today (14 Feb) at the school compound was graced by the presence of His Excellency, Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa along with Hon. Seuula Ioane Tuā’au, Minister of Education and Culture, representative of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, members of the school committee, parents, students and teachers.

The project was made possible through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) with a grant worth up to USD 196,296 (approximately SAT 522,000).

As a long-standing supporter of education, the Government of Japan has been continuously committed to grant assistance for major capital development projects to schools that are in desperate need throughout Samoa.

The construction project which commenced in March last year culminated in the creation of a single-story classroom building featuring eight spacious classrooms and a staff room. The primary objective of this initiative is to provide a safe and healthy educational environment for the students and teachers of Samusu Primary School.

The handover of Samusu Primary School marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to education and fostering bright future for the students of Samusu. The newly constructed school building stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and partnership between Japan and Samoa.

Japan believes education plays a very important key role in socio-economic development and hopes to continue assisting schools in Samoa through its GGP.

