BURST NOTICE: Ngossi

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a mains burst at Ngossi and water supply has been turned off.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water:

• Tasahe A, Tasahe B, Tasahe C

• Independence Valley

• Ngossi

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

We will update customers when water supply is restored.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater