Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,482 in the last 365 days.

BURST NOTICE: Ngossi

BURST NOTICE: Ngossi

 

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a mains burst at Ngossi and water supply has been turned off.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water:

• Tasahe A, Tasahe B, Tasahe C
• Independence Valley
• Ngossi

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

We will update customers when water supply is restored.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

You just read:

BURST NOTICE: Ngossi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more