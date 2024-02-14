OUR PARTY: “No other govt has delivered more game changing and transformative reforms”

Jimson Tanangada President OUR Party

At a time when division and discord dominate Solomon Islands political landscape, the Ownership, Unity, Responsibility Party (OUR Party) stands as a beacon of hope and unity, says President of OUR Party, Jimson Fiau Tanangada.

OUR Party President Mr. Tanangada boldly made the statement during the Party’s Policy Manifesto launch days ago.

“National ‘Ownership, Unity and Responsibility’ is not just a mere slogan. It is in fact the core principle driving every decision the Our Party-led coalition government thrive on.

Safe to say “no government has delivered more game changing and transformative projects and reforms and in the most difficult times than the OUR Party led DCGA.”

During its Tenure in office, the OUR Party Led Coalition Government achieved the following Key Policies;

(i) Political Stability: Strong and stable Leadership, which lasted its full term.

(ii) Pacific Games 2023: Successfully delivered the Pacific Games and hailed as the biggest and most successful in the history of the Pacific Games.

(iii) Infrastructure Development:

The National Sports City and Facilities • The Kukum to Henderson highway road infrastructure, • Henderson to Barande Highway Road Infrastructure • The Munda International Airport • The Taro provincial airport • The Seghe provincial airport • The re-tarsealing of the Honiara International airport • The broad band towers • The undersea cable • International sea port

(iv) Key Flagship Projects:

DBSI • Tina Hydro Project • Gold Ridge • Provisional Hospital Upgrade • On going education programmes • CEMA and other Projects.

(v) Foreign Policy Engagement: “Friends to All and Enemy to None” and normalized Diplomatic Relations with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) and facilitated new initiatives with partners such as USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia and others.

(vi) Concluded new trade arrangements with PRC, UK, and PACER plus including Labour mobility.

(vii) Passed the National Security Strategy and Border Security Strategy.

(viii) Key Bills Legislations and Reform: Passed a number of Key Bills and Legislations, which were implement in 2023 and beyond, e.g.: CDF Act 2023, Education Act 2023, Constitution (Amendment) (Constituent Assembly) Act 2023, Electoral Amendment Act 2023, Electricity (Amendment) Act 2023, Legislation Repeal and Validation Act 2023 and CBSI Amendment Act 2023.

(ix) COVID 19 Pandemic and Redirection: managed and navigate our way through the COVID 19 Pandemic, setting right policies and measures including the imposition of a state of emergency, thus keeping the country safe and the economy sustained.

(x) Cabinet approval of the Temporary Special Measures for women representation at the provincial level to be implemented in the 2028 National General Elections.

The above game – changing projects and reforms are either completed or are still work-in-progress, NOT just mere rhetoric.

Through the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement, OUR Party was able to achieve much during the 11th Parliament because it was politically stable.

OUR Party is a group of like-minded politicians who believe in serving the nation before their own political interest.

The OUR Party President Tanangada encourages all Solomon Islanders to rise above partisan politics, recommit to the ideals of national Ownership, Unity and Responsibility and build a future worthy of our shared destiny…..Ends///.