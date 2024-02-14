H2 production associated with mantle wedge hydration in subduction zones

Zoom in the H2 production zone. (Image credit: Alexis Gauthier)

Dihydrogen (H 2 ) is a promising source of energy that may allow reducing carbon emissions in industry and transportation. Artificial production methods have been explored, natural sources of H 2 (also called white dihydrogen) offer a more eco-friendly and cost-effective production process. In this week’s blog post, Alexis Gauthier, a PhD student from ISTeP, France, is discussing the H 2 production process in subduction zones within the mantle wedge.

Alexis is currently a PhD student at Sorbonne ISTeP since October 2023. The content of this blog is the result of his research for his master’s thesis at ISTeP.

Origin of H 2 in subduction

The deep formation of H 2 in subduction zones is associated with slab dehydration. In a recent paper, Moretti et al. (2023) detected variation of H 2 emanation function of the slab dip angle above the Nazca plate subduction. This observation led me to the topic of my master thesis research: using numerical simulations to understand the influence of subduction dynamics in H 2 production associated with mantle wedge hydration. To do this, we have run flat and steep subduction scenarios constrained by Andesian data, varying parameters such as the velocity of the overriding plate or the initial amount of water in the slab, using the thermo-mechanical code pTatin2d (May et al., 2014). This was also my time to show off my coding skills (with the valuable help of Tiphaine Larvet and Laetitia Le Pourhiet !!), since the water transport needed to be implemented in the code!

The size of H 2 production zone

According to our results, H 2 production occurs between the trench and the arc (Figure 1). Flat subduction scenarios reveal a substantial enlargement of the H 2 production zone compared to steep (normal) subduction, and expands over time. The H 2 production zone can extend up to 500 km from the trench! The extent of this zone appears intricately tied to the velocity of the overriding plate within the context of flat subduction (Figure 2): a swifter overriding plate corresponds to an extended H 2 production zone.

Figure 1: Steep vs. Flat subduction over time. The boxed value is the amount of water consumed in mantle hydration during the last time step (normalized to 1 Ma).

Quantity of H 2 produced

We also highlight the competition between H 2 production (mantle hydration) and melting. In steep (normal) subduction scenarios, a higher proportion of water is used in melting compared to flat subductions. This leads to an increased mantle hydration, consequently resulting in greater H 2 production (5 times more!) in flat subduction. Additionally, in flat subduction context, the quantity of H 2 generated exhibits a progressive increase over time, making flat subduction in an advanced state particularly appealing. Lastly, flat subductions with a slow overriding plate present a notable advantage for H 2 exploitation, as the limitation of hydration zone extent increases H 2 concentration.

Figure 2: Investigation of the influence of the velocity of the overriding plate over time, after 25 Ma simulation. See Figure 1 for legend.

Volcanism in flat subduction

Through this study, we embarked on the first thermomechanical simulations incorporating (de)hydration and melting processes in flat subductions context. This approach allowed us to explore flat subduction volcanism in a novel manner. Our findings support observations in the literature (Litvak et al., 2007): from the initiation of flat subduction, we observe a landward migration of the volcanic arc, a widening of the melting zone, and a decrease in the amount of expelled lava, until the cessation of volcanism. Additionally, our simulations show that flat subduction geotherms trigger oceanic plate melting, which explains adakitic signature of volcanoes (increased La/Yb ratio for magma composition) in this context.



The content of this blogpost is submitted in the journal BSGF – Earth Sciences Bulletin : Hydrogen Production in Subduction Zone, by Alexis Gauthier, Tiphaine Larvet, Laetitia Le Pourhiet, and Isabelle Moretti.