Tribute to Munich and Berlin: Innovative Designer Watches by BWG Bavarian Watch and FineWatchesBerlin
Munich-based BWG Bavarian Watch and Berlin-based FineWatchesBerlin are presenting their creations that reflect the charm of their respective cities.
In the world of exclusive watchmakers, Munich-based BWG Bavarian Watch and Berlin-based FineWatchesBerlin are setting new standards with their unique creations that reflect the charm and history of their respective cities.
BWG Bavarian Watch – ISARIA
Munich Elegance on the Wrist The small but exquisite watch manufacturer BWG Bavarian Watch, led by renowned Munich industrial designer Frank Giese, proudly presents its latest creation: the ISARIA. This sports watch pays homage to the Bavarian capital and its river, the Isar. The dial of the ISARIA watch captures the wild and untamed waves of the Isar, while the clear graphics make the time easily readable. The green and blue color palette represents the Isar in spring and the clear sky on sunny days. The ISARIA watch is not only elegant but also extremely functional – waterproof up to 200 meters, slim construction, unidirectional rotating bezel, and luminescent indices. The ISARIA comes with a comfortable rubber sports strap, easily interchangeable with leather straps or high-quality metal mesh bands through a quick-release system. The heart of the watch is the Swiss Landeron L24 manufacture movement, based on the proven ETA 2824 caliber.
Technical Specifications of ISARIA Watch:
• Swiss Landeron L24 manufacture movement.
• Power reserve of 40 hours
• 316L stainless steel case, waterproof up to 200 meters
• Sapphire glass, scratch-resistant front and back
• Unidirectional rotating bezel with 120 clicks
• Hypoallergenic medical silicone strap
• Made in Germany – with a Swiss heart
Before its market launch, the ISARIA undergoes rigorous testing to ensure the highest quality and reliability.
FineWatchesBerlin – HANSAVIERTEL
The watch is representing the Clear Design Language of the Capital. The Berlin watch manufacture FineWatchesBerlin, under the creative leadership of Wilfried Liefer and Mia-Phyllis, is gaining popularity with unique creations inspired by the clear design language of the Bauhaus school. Particularly successful is the automatic wristwatch HANSAVIERTEL, named after a prime example of modern architecture and urban planning in the fifties in Berlin-Mitte. The watch captivates with its clear lines, characteristic of Bauhaus aesthetics. The high-quality craftsmanship and precise automatic movement make the HANSAVIERTEL a timeless accessory.
Technical Specifications of HANSAVIERTEL Watch:
• Modified Miyota Cal. 8315 automatic movement
• Diameter: 40.5 mm
• Waterproof: 100 meters
• Power reserve: 60 hours
• Glass: Sapphire glass, front and back
• Leather strap: 20mm handcrafted, matching dial colour, quick-change mechanism.
• Made in Germany / Ruhla
Joint Activities and Support from Marketing Experts:
Both watch manufacturers have joined forces with some exciting microbrands to increase their visibility through joint exhibitions and other activities. In February, they enlisted the support of Munich marketing expert Heinrich Hess from HGH Innovation GmbH (https://hgh-innovation.com) for assistance in marketing and distribution. Stay tuned for further information!
The ISARIA from BWG Bavarian Watch and HANSAVIERTEL from FineWatchesBerlin are now available at selected retailers and online through https://www.bavarian-watch.com/ and https://www.finewatches.berlin/.
For further information or inquiries, please contact:
Press Contact BWG Bavarian Watch and FineWatchesBerlin: Heinrich Hess – HGH Innovation GmbH, Email: hhess@hgh-innovation.com, Website: https://hgh-innovation.com Toni-Berger-Str.16, 81249 Munich for https://www.bavarian-watch.com and https://www.finewatches.berlin/
