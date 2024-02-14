Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,600 in the last 365 days.

Summer in the City is Bringing Rock to America this Summer

summer in the city 2024

summer in the city

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global event promotion company GL Event has announced the dates for its music festival, Summer in the City, in the USA this summer. 

The festival is coming to eight cities in America and features some of the biggest music legends on its lineup, including The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Blink 182, Paramore, and many others. 

The daytime festival will last over two days in each city and is expected to have a crowd of 20,000 attendees. 

Besides the musical performances, attendees will also be able to enjoy multiple different activities, such as amusement rides and water rides, and eat some delicious food from the vendors and trucks on site. 

The festival will be held between June and August in multiple cities across the United States. 

The full announcement is set to be made in the first week of March. 

Jackie Arnout
GL EVENTS GROUP
+1 3156366588
email us here

You just read:

Summer in the City is Bringing Rock to America this Summer

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more