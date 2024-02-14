Hemoglobinopathies Market Insights: A 5.2% CAGR, Journey to reach $7 billion by 2031

Hemoglobinopathies Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemoglobinopathies Market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The hemoglobinopathies are group of inherited disorders carries from parents to offspring. Hemoglobinopathies occurs due to mutations in the gene of hemoglobin molecule. The two main types of hemoglobinopathies are hemoglobin (Hb) variant occurs due to hemoglobin gene mutation and thalassemia caused due to insufficient hemoglobin production. The various hemoglobinopathies, such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, hemoglobin variant, and beta thalassemia give rise to various health problems. Furthermore, the health problems associated with the disease are blurred vision, heart problems, slowed growth, gallstones, spleen enlargement, and stroke. Increase in disease prevalence is the main factor for market growth.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Pfizer, Biogen Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Danaher Corporation, Prolong Pharmaceuticals LLC., CANTHERA DISCOVERY LTD., Sanofi S.A.



The hemoglobinopathies market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is segmented into thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and others. By therapy, the market is bifurcated into monoclonal antibody medication, ACE inhibitors, hydroxyurea, and others. By distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hospital pharmacy, online providers, and drug stores and retail pharmacy.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



By type, the thalassemia segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market. In the coming days, the market is expected to accelerate as the thalassemia prevalence is increasing in newborn as well in adults. The growth of this segment is increased due to a strong approved medicine and other therapies in pipeline. Other diseases from this segment, such as sickle cell disease also contribute to the market growth.



By therapy, the monoclonal antibody medication segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, due to sufficient medicines available for the treatment. Thalassemia shows the potent recovery by the monoclonal antibody medication. The market growth is driven by newly developed and approved therapies by the industry leaders.



Furthermore, the hemoglobinopathies market is expected to increase rapidly due to the various new therapies are in the approval and development stages. The hemoglobinopathies market size is also advancing due to the expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries and DNA therapies. On the other hand, lack of effective treatments, unavailability of stem-cells, and their high cost are anticipated to restrain the expansion of the global hemoglobinopathies market trends. The need for hemoglobinopathies significantly decreased after the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus of medical professionals, governments and the general public has moved to containing the virus's spread as a result of the fatal virus's quick expansion. It consequently decreased the need for hemoglobinopathies therapy. People visited clinics and hospitals only if they had an emergency. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic caused severe disruptions in the market for diagnosis and treatment of the hemoglobinopathies.

Coronavirus severe acute respiration syndrome (SARS-CoV-2) is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in the Wuhan district in China in the late 2019, and since has spread to 212 countries. The virus was initially referred to as “novel coronavirus 2019” (2019-nCoV) by the WHO, However, on February 11, 2020, it was given the official name of SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. WHO declared COVID-19 as pandemic on March 11, 2020, and by September 1, 2020, over 28.1 million people have been infected globally with over 909,000 deaths. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Nearly all industries have been impacted by the global public health COVID-19 pandemic. As coronavirus crises sweep the globe and force healthcare organizations to devote the majority of their funds to fight COVID-19, the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a significant decline in demand for the hemoglobinopathies market across several sectors, particularly the health and pharmaceutical sectors. The main cause of the interruptions experienced by patients getting treatment for hemoglobinopathies in hospitals was the risk of infection. The treatments for thalassemia and sickle cell disease requires hospitalization for blood transfusion and bone marrow transplantation, hence the market growth declined in this period. As a result, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to slow down the global market growth for treatments of hemoglobinopathies, which will have a negative effect on the market's value in 2022 and beyond.



