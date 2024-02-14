Cough Syrup Market : The combination medications segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over 2019-2027

Cough Syrup Market

The increase in prevalence of respiratory disorder, rise in air pollution, and increase in elderly population further fuel growth of the cough syrup market.

The cough syrup market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cough Syrup Market By Product Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current global cough syrup market trends forecast estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global cough syrup market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise cough syrup market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook of the global cough syrup market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the combination medications segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Depending on distribution channel, the retails pharmacy segment held the largest revenue share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2020-2027.

Based on age group, the pediatric segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period.

Region-wise the Asia-Pacific cough syrup market is anticipated to experience 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Mexico cough syrup market is anticipated to experience 3.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Procter & Gamble

Merck KGaA

Sanofi

Abbott Laboratories

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc

The combination medications segment is projected to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, primarily driven by its effectiveness in treating a wide spectrum of respiratory ailments.

In terms of age demographics, the adult segment is poised to experience the most significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to governmental regulations recommending cough syrups primarily for adults, necessitating prescriptions for pediatric patients.

Regarding regional analysis, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading revenue contributor in 2019 and is poised to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the widespread availability of cough syrups in retail pharmacies, an aging population, and less stringent regulations on the misuse of cough and cold medications. However, the LAMEA region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments and a rising prevalence of respiratory disorders in the region.

