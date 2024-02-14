Effervescent Tablet Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Effervescent Tablet Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the effervescent tablet market size is predicted to reach $54.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.
The growth in the effervescent tablet market is due to the high prevalence rate of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest effervescent tablet market share. Major players in the effervescent tablet market include Bayer AG, Hermes Arzneimittel GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
Effervescent Tablet Market Segments
• By Product: Medication, Supplements
• By Methods: Dry Methods, Wet Granulation
• By Indication: Diuretics, Pain Management, Gastric Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Other Indications
• By Application: Dental Products, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
• By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global effervescent tablet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Effervescent tablets are the solid dosage form of tablets that are engineered to break down faster when they come into contact with water by releasing carbon dioxide. The tablets entirely disintegrate in a matter of minutes, releasing the medication into solution.
