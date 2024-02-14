Gene therapy cell culture media market Poised to Cross US$ 278.96 Million Mark by 2027: A CAGR of 10.6%

Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market 2024

Gene therapies are treatments applicable to a broad range of diseases. They radically treat the cause of the diseases instead of only relieving the symptoms.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investments and funding for R&D, innovation in life sciences act as the major driving forces of the global gene therapy cell culture media market. Furthermore, growth in awareness regarding gene therapy is expected to rise in demand notably contribute toward the growth of the market.

According to the report, the global gene therapy cell culture media industry generated $122.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9430

Culture media are nutrient growth substances provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment.

Covid-19 Scenario

There has been increase in demand for media such as improved protein-free media for growth and development of viral vectors during the pandemic.

The demand of gene and cell therapy for development of Covid-19 vaccine has been increased in clinical trials as many gene therapy companies perceive this as an opportunity to find vaccine.

The adenoviruses segment to maintain its lead position by 2027

Based on viral vectors type, the adenoviruses segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributed to more than one-fifth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to increase in government support and ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment. Moreover, the lentiviruses segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases along with rise in number of clinical studies.

The chemically defined media segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on media type, the chemically defined media segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to repeated purchase of consumables and increased funding for cell-based research. However, the serum containing media segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its crucial role in drug development and rise in prevalence of cancer globally.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9430

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global gene therapy cell culture media market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in production capacity for viral gene and virally modified cell therapy products along with presence of majority of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in awareness regarding gene therapy for cancer treatment, development of the R&D sector, and surge in research funding.

Leading market players

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Takara Holdings Inc.

Novartis International AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

Similar Reports:

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/clinical-trial-imaging-services-market-A09463

Contraceptive Drugs Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contraceptive-drugs-market-A09485

Dialysis Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dialysis-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.