Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The oil and gas infrastructure market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1032.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oil And Gas Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oil and gas infrastructure market size is predicted to reach $1032.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the oil and gas infrastructure market is due to the rising demand for natural gas. Europe region is expected to hold the largest oil and gas infrastructure market share. Major players in the oil and gas infrastructure market include NGL Energy Partners LP, Centrica PLC, Kinder Morgan Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Royal Vopak NV, Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market Segments
•By Category: Surface And Lease Equipment, Gathering And Processing, Oil, Gas And NGL Pipelines, Oil And Gas Storage, Refining And Oil Products Transport, Export Terminals
•By Operation: Transmission, Distribution
•By Deployment: Onshore, Offshore
•By Geography: The global oil and gas infrastructure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oil and gas infrastructure refers to the buildings, equipment, and systems that energy companies need to run their operations. Upstream oil and gas producers require infrastructure to find and use energy resources. Midstream producers have access to the necessary infrastructure for processing and refining fuel. Additionally, by employing infrastructure, downstream producers deliver and sell gas and oil to retailers.

