Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Offshore Mooring Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The offshore mooring systems market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Offshore Mooring Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the offshore mooring systems market size is predicted to reach $2.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the offshore mooring systems market is due to the escalating demand for energy. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest offshore mooring systems market share. Major players in the offshore mooring systems market include Blue Water Energy LLP, MODEC Inc., Lamprell Plc., SBM Offshore NV, Baltec System Pvt Ltd., FMC Technologies Inc., Rigzone Mooring Systems.

Offshore Mooring Systems Market Segments

•By Type: Single Point Mooring, Taut Leg System, Semi-taut Leg System, Spread Mooring, Dynamic Positioning, Other Types

•By Anchorage: Suction Anchors, Vertical Load Anchors, Drag Embedment Anchors, Other Anchors

•By Depth of Operation: Shallow Water, Deepwater

•By Application: Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG), SPAR Platform, Tension Leg Platform (TLP), Semi-Submersible Platforms, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global offshore mooring systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Offshore mooring systems refer to a system designed for the act of mooring or tying up a boat to a submerged anchoring point that is not close to the dock or shoreline. They are used to position and stabilize floating production and storage.

