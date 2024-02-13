Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,736 in the last 365 days.

Sustainability Through Innovation: Managing Environmental Impact Webinar by Carlisle Syntec Systems

Carlisle SynTec Systems, a leading single-ply roofing manufacturer, offers a diverse line of traditional and modular Roof Garden systems, as well as a wide variety of vegetation options to fit each project’s individual requirements and design aesthetics.

Attention to all Architects and Consultants!

Dive into the world of sustainability in the manufacturing industry, where innovation meets environmental consciousness.

This course is designed for those eager to explore the dynamic intersection of quality products and sustainable practices.

Mark your calendar for a live webinar on February 29, 2024 at 11:00 am EST featuring Chris Kann, Specialty Products and Sustainability Product Manager, discussing “Sustainability Through Innovation – Managing Environmental Impact.”

Gain valuable insights into how innovation is driving sustainability in the commercial roofing industry.

*Earn 1 AIA LU/HSW credit to help you stay current with industry best practices.

Register Here: https://bit.ly/3OGRDZA

This is a session that you won’t want to miss!

Description:
This course will cover the manufacturing industry’s efforts to provide innovative ways of delivering quality products while optimizing sustainability. Participants will learn about current environmentally sustainability initiatives the industry is implementing and why this movement is critical to our future.

Learning Objectives:

  • Discuss the Building Construction Industry’s focus on innovation through labor, performance, and sustainability.
  • Discuss building product manufacturers’ responsibilities within the sustainability and ESG / CSR movement.
  • Identify products and / or processes that can minimize environmental burdens, improve lifecycles, and conserve energy.
  • Explore solutions for improving installation resiliency, ensuring undisrupted performance through extreme weather and power grid failure.

Education Content:
Intermediate

Course Accreditation:
American Institute of Architects (AIA) | 1 AIA LU/HSW | Course Number: IND302-CSTw

Carlisle SynTec Systems, headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania,has been manufacturing single-ply membrane roofing systems for more than half a century. Carlisle SynTec Systems is a business segment of Carlisle Construction Materials and has four roofing membrane and seven roofing insulation manufacturing facilities throughout the United States.

Visit Carlisle SynTec Systems in the Greenroofs.com Directory

You just read:

Sustainability Through Innovation: Managing Environmental Impact Webinar by Carlisle Syntec Systems

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more