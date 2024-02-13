Sustainability Through Innovation: Managing Environmental Impact Webinar by Carlisle Syntec Systems

Carlisle SynTec Systems, a leading single-ply roofing manufacturer, offers a diverse line of traditional and modular Roof Garden systems, as well as a wide variety of vegetation options to fit each project’s individual requirements and design aesthetics.

Mark your calendar for a live webinar on February 29, 2024 at 11:00 am EST featuring Chris Kann, Specialty Products and Sustainability Product Manager, discussing “Sustainability Through Innovation – Managing Environmental Impact.”

Gain valuable insights into how innovation is driving sustainability in the commercial roofing industry.

*Earn 1 AIA LU/HSW credit to help you stay current with industry best practices.

Register Here: https://bit.ly/3OGRDZA

Description:

This course will cover the manufacturing industry’s efforts to provide innovative ways of delivering quality products while optimizing sustainability. Participants will learn about current environmentally sustainability initiatives the industry is implementing and why this movement is critical to our future.

Learning Objectives:

Discuss the Building Construction Industry’s focus on innovation through labor, performance, and sustainability.

Discuss building product manufacturers’ responsibilities within the sustainability and ESG / CSR movement.

Identify products and / or processes that can minimize environmental burdens, improve lifecycles, and conserve energy.

Explore solutions for improving installation resiliency, ensuring undisrupted performance through extreme weather and power grid failure.

Education Content:

Intermediate

Course Accreditation:

American Institute of Architects (AIA) | 1 AIA LU/HSW | Course Number: IND302-CSTw