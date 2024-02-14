North and South American Manual Backpack Sprayers Market to Reach $119.7 Million by 2031, Forecasts a 3.88% CAGR Growth
Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Demand for Gardening Services, the Manual Backpack Sprayers Market Witnesses Significant Growth and Innovation.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟓.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟏𝟗.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟖𝟖% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
This market expansion is largely fueled by the continuous advancements in agricultural practices alongside a surging demand for gardening and landscaping services across both continents. The market landscape showcases a mature status in North America, with the United States leading the forefront in terms of production and consumption.
Recent trends within the market highlight a push towards innovation, focusing on product enhancements that prioritize ergonomic designs, enhanced capacity, and improved material durability. In the year 2021, the industry witnessed a significant 15% increase in the sales of sprayers constructed from UV-resistant materials, indicating a shift in consumer preference towards products that offer longevity and resistance to environmental factors.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Berthoud
Birchmeier Sprhtechnik AG
CARPI OFFICINE Srl
Chapin International
Comet Spa
DAL DEGAN Srl
ECHO Incorporated
Epoca SpA
Goizper
Grupo Sanz
HARDI
Jacto Inc
MARTIGNANI
Ryobi
Solo Incorporated
Tecnospray
Volpi Originale Birchmeier Sprhtechnik
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
By Component
Tank
Pump
Wand
Nozzle
Straps
Others
By Capacity
1-2 Gallons
2-3 Gallons
3-4 Gallons
Others
By Application
Domestic Purpose
Gardening
Agriculture
By Region
North America
South America
