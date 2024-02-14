Epigenetics Market is expected to hit $2.16 billion by 2027 with top key company’s analysis

Epigenetics Market 2024

Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Epigenetics Market was estimated at $772 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $2.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.

High-end technological advancements associated with epigenetics, rise in incidences of cancer, surge in genome mapping programs, and growing number of R&D activities drive the global epigenetics market. On the other hand, standardization concerns over epigenetics-based diagnostics and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging economies have created an array of lucrative prospects for the key players in the industry.

The academic and research institutes segment to register the highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027, as high-throughput and massive parallelization of next-generation sequencing have influenced researchers to sequence entire genomes of different organisms, ranging from humans to microorganisms. However, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment contributed the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the global epigenetics market, as these companies have invested in epigenetic research to understand the complex pattern of drug resistance developed by microorganisms, oncology, molecular aspects of cancer, and drug discovery.

Based on geography, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global epigenetics market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.7% throughout the forecast period. The other two regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The kits segment held the lion's share

By product, the kits segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global epigenetics market, owing to increase in the aging population, rise in incidences of chronic diseases, and growth in adoption of epigenetic procedures. However, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, due to surge in research, innovation, & development across different laboratory settings.

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to significant developments in biotechnology through epigenetics products, rise in investments, and increase in partnerships & collaborations among key players. However, the global epigenetics market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Major market players :

Abcam Plc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Active Motif, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Diagenode, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Zymo Research

