7 Figure MSP Announces Cytracom as Official Provider of VoIP and Security

Premier sales and marketing coaching firm selects Cytracom for internal network transformation and secure access, plus fully managed UCaaS

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Figure MSP™ has selected Cytracom to deploy its complete secure access service edge (SASE) and fully managed VoIP platforms internally to safeguard resources more effectively, reduce connectivity costs, and modernize secure network access for its employees connecting from anywhere at any time.

Chris Wiser, CEO of 7 Figure MSP™, was genuinely excited about teaming up with Cytracom. “The 7 Figure MSP™ team and I are super excited to announce Cytracom as the Official Cybersecurity and UCaaS provider for our firm. This partnership with Cytracom reflects our mutual dedication to helping MSPs grow their top line and save on costs by maximizing efficiency. Utilizing both the ControlOne and VoIP products from Cytracom will enable our entire team worldwide to work safely and efficiently with voice, text, and data, no matter their physical location.”

Cytracom specializes in delivering infrastructure software that empowers MSPs with cloud solutions designed for secure, efficient connections across both traditional and hybrid workforces.

Their flagship SASE solution, ControlOne, integrates software-defined, identity-based network security and connectivity into a unified platform, enabling businesses to address vulnerabilities associated with traditional networking methods.

By adopting ControlOne, 7 Figure MSP™ aims to enhance its network security posture, secure direct connections to application environments, and prevent unauthorized network access. Moreover, Cytracom’s unified communications solution will revolutionize 7 Figure MSP™’s business communications, promoting effective collaboration and engagement with member partners and within teams.

Cytracom’s fully-managed VoIP platform is specifically designed to meet the operational needs of MSPs, enabling their clients to achieve seamless communication and collaboration, regardless of physical location.

These solutions collectively provide a targeted communications, security, and networking platform exclusively available to Cytracom channel partners to assist them in achieving their business objectives.

Cytracom’s COO, John Tippett, said, “Cytracom is excited to collaborate with 7 Figure MSP™. Both organizations are deeply committed to assisting MSPs in significantly scaling their operations. We are honored to have been chosen to enhance the operational efficiency of 7 Figure MSP™ with our solutions and to actively participate in the community, aiding members in reaching their growth objectives through our platform.”

7 Figure MSP™ provides coaching and modern solutions for companies looking to catapult their sales and marketing through our fast-paced coaching program. Our primary focus is on helping IT Professionals scale their business in a simple, streamlined way that they can understand and implement with ease, helping them to effectively grow their business with not only an effective sales and marketing process but also a framework that supports scale.

To learn more about 7 Figure MSP™, Cytracom or any additional partnership or press opportunities, please contact:

Shelby Kincer

Email: shelby@7figuremsp.com

Shelby Kincer
7 Figure MSP
+1 813-559-0017
