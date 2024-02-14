Church Army project for young people expanding after new CofE funding

In a strategic move fuelled by new funding from the Church of England (CofE), a Church Army project, the Missional Youth Church Network (MYCN) has announced today its commitment to expand the network, aiming to increase from 25 to 125 projects by 2030. This initiative aligns with CofE’s broader strategic goal to engage and reach more young people by the end of the decade.

Working in collaboration with local churches, dioceses, schools, and communities, MYCN has set an organisational goal to establish at least 125 Missional Youth Churches (MYCs) over the next six years. These MYCs are designed “by young people and for young people” and aim to deepen relationships with youth across the UK, in an environment where young individuals can explore faith, build community, and discover meaning and hope in God.

As MYCN embarks on this growth journey, it envisions creating not only MYCs, but also learning communities that provide ongoing training and support to leaders and young people. MYCN aims to share a methodology for churches and produce resources that will equip the wider Church in engaging with young people effectively.

Andy Milne, Team Leader of MYCN says, “This initiative is crucial for reaching young people in challenging areas. There is great potential for transformative change in communities across the UK, envisioning countless lives touched by the love of God through these youth leaders and volunteer teams. As we see the growth and development of young people, the impact is clear. The life and growth we are seeing in some of the young people is a testament to the incredible work that God can accomplish through the Missional Youth Churches.”

In a variety of ways MYCN is reimagining church with young people. Programmes like Tea and Toast in Glossop, where Holy Trinity Dinting Vale opens its doors every Friday after school for the young people walking by to the mid-week bikers group in Seacroft, Leeds that is helping young people learn bike maintenance skills are offering young people the opportunity to get connected with the church, sometimes for the very first time.

Neil Obbard, Evangelist and Leader of the Church Army project in Seacroft, Leeds, says, “MYCN have played a crucial role in launching our MYC initiative amongst serious social issues like crime and substance misuse that affect many young people in this area of Leeds. Close engagement with young people has allowed us to offer hope, adapt our approach for teenagers, and witness their growth in faith. Some have even become young leaders. MYCN’s support has guided our vision, providing advice, training materials, and standing by us in the challenges of this ministry.”

Learn more about MYCN and read about the current MYC’s here. If you would like to connect with MYCN for your community and help expand the network to 125 projects, visit mycn.org.uk