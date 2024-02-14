insurance analytics market

Insurance Analytics Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 14.2% by 2022 to 2031 | along with current & future trends to illustrate imminent investment pockets.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global insurance analytics market was pegged at $7.91 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to garner $22.45 billion by 2027 manifesting a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the key investment pockets, market player positioning, drivers & opportunities, and business performances of major players.

The growth in adoption of advanced technologies and surge in competition among the insurance sector drive the growth of the global insurance analytics market. However, the stringent government regulations and privacy & security concerns restrain the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, the rise in fraudulent activities and untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to create innumerable opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenarios-

The outbreak of covid-19 has positively impacted the growth of the global insurance analytics market, owing to increase in utilization and adoption of advanced technologies to provide digitalized services globally.

In addition, the insurers have largely adopted & implemented insurance analytics solutions globally, due to the potential impacts of insurance analytics & need for advanced analytical solutions

The global insurance analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, application, end user, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share with around two-thirds of the market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout 2027. However, the service segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the risk management segment held the major share in 2019, with nearly two-fifths of the total market share. However, the sales and marketing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

By region, the market is report analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region has dominated the market in 2019, with more than two-fifths of the total market revenue share, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The key market players in the report include SAP SE, IBM Corp., Microsoft, Open Text Corporation, Oracle, Pegasystems Inc., salesforce.com inc., Vertafore, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Applied Systems.Top of Form

𝑫𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅 & 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒐𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒔. 𝑰𝒏 𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒂 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔, 𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅 & 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑𝒔, 𝒄𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒎𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒘𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒗𝒊𝒂 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔

Key Findings Of The Study

By deployment type, the on-premise segment led the insurance analytics market size, in terms of revenue in 2019.

By application, the risk management segment accounted for the highest insurance analytics market share in 2019.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.

