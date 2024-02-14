Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.5 per share on the basis of the company’s financial statements for the financial year 2023.

Dividend amount: NOK 2.5 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 7 May 2024

Ex-date: 8 May 2024

Record date: 10 May 2024

Payment date: 21 May 2024

Date of approval: 7 May 2024

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act