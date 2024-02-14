Military Transport Aircraft Market Aims for $45.40 Billion by 2030 | Insights from Allied Market Research

Military Transport Aircraft Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global military transport aircraft market generated $28.33 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $45.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for rotorcraft airplanes and rapid technological advancements in air transportation services drive the growth of the global military transport aircraft market. However, high maintenance & upgradation cost associated with the existing aircraft fleet restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in need to replace aging fleets and surge in defense spending globally present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global military transport aircraft market based on aircraft type, payload, application, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the fixed wings segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the rotorcraft segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the cargo supply segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the troop airlifting segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

Airbus SE,

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC),

Embraer SA,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries,

Leonardo SpA,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,

Rostec,

Textron Aviation,

the Boeing Company

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

🔽By aircraft type, the rotorcraft segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

🔽On the basis of payload, the 51 tons to 100 tons segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

🔽Depending on application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

🔽LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

