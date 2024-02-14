Global Language Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Language Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The language services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $55.13 billion in 2023 to $59.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the language services market size is predicted to reach $81.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The growth in the language services market is due to an increase in the outsourcing of translation and interpreting services. North America region is expected to hold the largest language services market share. Major players in the language services market include anguageLine Solutions Inc., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., RWS Holdings PLC, SDI Media Inc., Keywords Studios PLC, TransPerfect Translations LLC.

Language Services Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Hardware

• By Services: Translation And Transcreation, Interpreting, Localization Services, Other Services

• By Application: IT And Telecommunications, Commercial, Government, Automotive, Healthcare, Other Application

• By Geography: The global language services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Language services refer to a kind of service that makes it possible for users to communicate with audiences and speakers who do not share their language or culture.

