Global Language Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The language services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $55.13 billion in 2023 to $59.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. ”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Language Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the language services market size is predicted to reach $81.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The growth in the language services market is due to an increase in the outsourcing of translation and interpreting services. North America region is expected to hold the largest language services market share. Major players in the language services market include anguageLine Solutions Inc., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., RWS Holdings PLC, SDI Media Inc., Keywords Studios PLC, TransPerfect Translations LLC.

Language Services Market Segments
• By Component: Software, Hardware
• By Services: Translation And Transcreation, Interpreting, Localization Services, Other Services
• By Application: IT And Telecommunications, Commercial, Government, Automotive, Healthcare, Other Application
• By Geography: The global language services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Language services refer to a kind of service that makes it possible for users to communicate with audiences and speakers who do not share their language or culture.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

