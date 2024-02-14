Global Sanitary Ware Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The sanitary ware market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $50.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sanitary Ware Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sanitary ware market size is predicted to reach $50.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the sanitary ware market is due to the growth of the construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest sanitary ware market share. Major players in the sanitary ware market include LIXIL Group Corporation, Kohler Co, TOTO, American Standard, Roca Corporación Empresarial, Grohe, Elkay, Moen Incorporated.

Sanitary Ware Market Segments
• By Type: Toilets, Washbasins, Urinals, Cisterns, Other Products
• By Materials: Ceramic, Pressed metal, Acrylic plastics and Perspex, Other Materials
• By Technologies: Slip Casting, Pressure Casting, Tape Casting, Isostatic Casting
• By Sales Channels: Retail, Wholesale
• By End-Users: Commercial, Residential
• By Geography: The global sanitary ware market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sanitary ware refers to all the general sanitary installations found in bathrooms and toilets. Sanitary goods are resistant to chemicals and can sustain loads of up to 400 kg. These wares are heated to temperatures above 1200 degrees Celsius to obtain the required level of hygienic performance for usage in both residential and commercial settings.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Sanitary Ware Market Characteristics
3. Sanitary Ware Market Trends And Strategies
4. Sanitary Ware Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sanitary Ware Market Size And Growth
……
27. Sanitary Ware Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Sanitary Ware Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

