Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: snow, flooding hamper patching efforts, but patching continues

CHARLESTON, WV – Snow and flooding put a damper on pothole patching work on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, as crews responded to mudslides and high water and cleared snow. But patching with hot asphalt continues in the Kanawha Valley and parts of southern and north central West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH are taking advantage of a recent streak of warmer weather to announce Operation R.I.P. Potholes. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s and continue warmer than usual for the week of Monday, February 12, 2024.

“Our major focus this time of year is trying to address the potholes causing the greatest amount of danger for our drivers,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Chief Engineer of District Operations. “Our goal is to get out in front of the major issues so we can make repairs in a timely fashion, so it doesn’t impact the drivers.”

Since Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) began Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched at least 10,000 potholes with hot mix asphalt around the state, laid down 2,856 tons of asphalt, and milled and filled potholes along 2,636 miles of roadway. In an airplane, that would get you from Charleston to the southern tip of Alaska.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, include:

WV 85 and WV 3, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 817, and WV 61, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Potters Creek Road, Mason County.

WV 817 and WV 62, Putnam County.

Interstate 64 and WV 2, Cabell County.

Parker Hollow Road, Lincoln County.

Meathouse Fork, Doddridge County.

Interstate 79 and US 19, Harrison County.

WV 310, Marion County.

US 119 and WV 7, Monongalia County.

Demoss Road and Maple Run Road, Taylor County.

Childers Road, Greenbrier County.

WV 12 and WV 3, Monroe County.

Underwood Road, Summers County.

Bent Mountain Road, Mercer County.

WV 99, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.







