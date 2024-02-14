WVDOH respond to water, snow on roads across the state

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews across the state are actively responding to emergency situations left behind from a weather system that moved through from Monday, February 12, 2024, to Tuesday, February 13, 2024, whether rain or snow.



On Tuesday, WVDOH District 1 crews, which cover Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties, responded to snow in Boone County, a high water situation on WV 61 from Pratt to Montgomery, and continued Operation R.I.P. Potholes with hot mix patching.











All lanes on WV 61 from Pratt to Montgomery remained closed as of Tuesday afternoon due to high water. Also in Kanawha County, WV 61 in Handley is closed due to high water.​











In WVDOH District 3’s Fayette County, both lanes of WV 16 are closed just past mile marker 33 near Belva due to a mudslide that also brought down a large number of trees. DisForce is assisting with cleanup.



In WVDOH District 2, several roads received high water including WV 3 in Lincoln County at Garretts Bend, which closed the road. There is high water along US 119N in WVDOH District 3, Roane County.



Snow removal and ice control crews were clearing the roads in WVDOH District 4’s Preston County, across WVDOH District 5 that includes Mineral, Morgan, Jefferson, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, and Berkeley counties, WVDOH District 8, and WVDOH District 10.









