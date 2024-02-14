PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2024 Amid alleged misuse of gov't programs to push for PI, Bong Go calls out DSWD for delays in pending aid intended for indigents and crisis victims During a Senate hearing conducted on February 13 chaired by Senator Imee Marcos, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his dismay regarding delays in the distribution of government assistance intended for indigents and crisis affected communities. He stressed this amid allegations made that the same programs are being used to push for the People's Initiative. "Noong nakaraang mga hearings, lumalabas na nagamit diumano ang mga programa ng gobyerno kapalit ng pagpapapirma sa isinusulong na People's Initiative... Mistulang nagagamit po ang mga programa ng gobyerno sa pulitika," Go said referring to DSWD's Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situations program. He warned against the potential exploitation of such government programs intended to uplift lives of the poor just to push ulterior motives of some entities by using it in exchange for signatures for the PI petition. "Ang iba sa ating mga kababayan hindi alam ang pinirmahan nila at ang iba po'y tinatakpan nga po, ganito ang mga forms, pinapapirmahan sa kanila. At lumalabas rin po na may binibigay na coupon na katumbas umano ng ayuda kapalit ang pirma. At sino po ang magbabayad ng pinangakong ayuda? DSWD ba?," he questioned while showing sample sign-up forms where the header stating the intent of the petition is covered to mislead the public that they are signing up for government aid. Go condemned such practices, emphasizing "Walang kapalit dapat ang tulong mula gobyerno." He added that if such allegations are true, it is disheartening that assistance intended for qualified beneficiaries are being delayed or diverted. "Habang naglalabasan ang mga isyung ito, libu-libong namang mga benepisyaryo ang naghihintay ng ayuda mula sa departamento," he said. Go also referenced a commitment made by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian during a budget hearing on September last year, assuring prompt payouts for validated lists of qualified beneficiaries. "Ang sabi po ni Secretary Gatchalian, mag-submit lang ang LGU ng list of beneficiaries at iba-validate at ipi-pay-out ng DSWD yung mga qualified beneficiaries. Ibig sabihin, kayo po ang nagdi-determine kung qualified sila at mahihirap sila. Uulitin ko, pera po ito ng taumbayan, pera po ito ng Pilipino at dapat po ang makikinabang ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he said. Go then pressed the DSWD on the status of aid distribution that were still pending especially those for calamity-hit communities, where beneficiaries had been validated but had yet to receive aid until now. "Ako po'y naniniwala naman po kay Secretary Rex na tutuparin niya po ang kanyang pangako. Kaya lang po, bawat araw ang lumilipas ay marami pong mga kababayan natin ang magugutom," he stressed. DSWD representatives attempted to separate their efforts from the People's Initiative, emphasizing the department's ongoing validation of referrals. However, it was met with further questioning from Senator Imee Marcos regarding the efficiency of the DSWD's processes compared to those allegedly associated with the PI. "Bakit ang tagal-tagal, kapag ang mga senador at saka ang LGU ang humihingi? Kapag project PI, mabilis pa kayo sa alas-kwatro," Sen. Imee Marcos interjected. Go then mentioned that Sec. Gatchalian had earlier asked for the submission of proposed beneficiaries from local government units in November as mentioned on record during the Senate plenary deliberations on the budget. Numerous LGUs have met the DSWD's deadline for submission but have yet to see their lists validated or acted upon by DSWD. "Pakisagot po para sa kaalaman ng mahihirap nating kababayan na nakikinig at indigents nating mga kababayan na umaasa po at naghihintay ng ayuda mula sa DSWD. Pera po ng taumbayan iyan," said Go. "Nanonood po ang ating mga kababayan, umaasa sila noong nakaraang taon pa na mabibigyan ng ayuda. Magpaliwanag naman po kayo sa kanila," he appealed. A video appeal from Malabon Vice-Mayor Ninong Dela Cruz was also shown during the hearing with him narrating that they have submitted a list of indigents to DSWD but until now, no action or response was received from the department, contrary to claims of DSWD that validation is already ongoing. "Alam niyo, napakaimportante sa kanila ang bawat piso, pagkain na iyan, baon na ng mga anak nila iyan. It has been months na po na hinihintay ng iilan sa kanila until now wala pa rin po," Go said. While Go acknowledged DSWD for their service, especially in response to flooding in Davao region, he voiced concerns over the delays in other aid distribution efforts still pending appropriate action while there are allegations that such government aid were offered in exchange for PI signatures. "Sana hindi maging selective ang DSWD sa pagtulong sa mga tinutulungan. Dapat po walang pili ang DSWD sa pagtulong. Ang punto ko -- bakit sa pagkalap ng pirma para sa People's Initiative, meron kaagad daw ayuda? Samantalang 'yung mga biktima ng kalamidad noong nakaraang taon, mga mahihirap nating kababayan ay hindi po pinapansin ng DSWD?," questioned Go. "Ano po ba ang inyong prayoridad, tumulong sa mga mahihirap o unahin po muna itong People's Initiative? ...magiging konektado po 'yan kung mayroong kapalit na ayuda ang pagpipirma," he added. He also expressed his trust and admiration to employees of DSWD, especially rank and file employees and social workers, saying: "naaawa ako sa mga empleyado diyan na gusto pong tumulong, alam ko mas marami po sa inyo, mga rank-and-file employees, nakikita ko po na talagang tumutulong, nagsasakripisyo, nagpapaulan sa kalamidad, tumutugon kaagad, so sana po'y gawin niyo lang po ang inyong mandato." "At ako naman, pinaglalaban ko rin po nai-file ko rin po itong Senate Bill 1707, ito pong para sa mga social workers natin to ensure competitive compensation for social workers," he added. Go reiterated the need for transparency and sincerity from DSWD, emphasizing that as legislators, they have oversight functions in ensuring the funds intended for the poor are used properly and efficiently. "Simple lang ang hinihingi ko, provide us clear updates. Huwag naman po yung "ongoing validation", "ongoing processing", pero wala naman pong nangyari, it's been five months na, hindi ba ito dribble? Alam ko naman ang basketball, pero huwag niyo naman sanang gawin dito sa gobyerno ang pagdi-dribble," he said. "Fulfill your promise to this Chamber. On record po 'yan, promise n'yo po 'yan noong nakaraang hearings and deliver your commitment to the Filipino people. Give those who are qualified the assistance they deserve. Walang bawas, walang kulang, at ibalik niyo po sa tao ang pera nila," concluded Go.