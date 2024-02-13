Remarks by the Minister of Finance, Honourable Lautimuia Uelese Vaai at the Opening of the ADB Samoa Pacific Country Office

SAMOA, February 13 - CBS Level 5 – Tuesday 13 February 2024, @10am

• Reverend Iese Uele

• Honorable Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio-Acting Prime Minister

• Honorable Ministers of Cabinet

• Mr. Scott Morris – Vice President of the Asian Development Bank – East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific

• Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

• Ladies and Gentlemen,

Talofa and Good Morning to you All,

It is a privilege and honor for me to be here with you all this morning to witness the blessing and celebration of the opening of the new office of the ADB Samoa Pacific Country Office – another milestone in the 57 years of partnership and close relationship between Samoa and the Asian Development Bank.

On behalf of the Government of Samoa, I extend our warm congratulations to the ADB for the opening of its new office today.

This celebration is also fitting to also congratulate and warmly welcome Vice President Mr Scott Morris as the newly appointed Vice President looking after the Pacific. Thank you for making Samoa the first country for your official visit since taking post.

The opening of the ADB new office today also provides an opportunity for us to reflect on our partnership and how far we have come in the achievements of our shared commitments.

Samoa became a founding member of the ADB in 1966, with its headquarter is Manila, Philippines.

It has taken years for ADB to establish offices in the Pacific region and eventually found its way home to Samoa.

• In 2004 the ADB Subregional Office was opened in Suva, Fiji acting as focal point of the ADB for Samoa, Fiji, Cook Islands, Tonga and Tuvalu.

• In 2005 – the ADB Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office in Sydney was opened to support other Pacific countries. For Samoa, the support for private sector development was handled through the Sydney office.

• In 2009 – the joint World Bank – ADB Office was opened in Samoa – just across from this room and headed by Mrs Maeva Betham Vaai who is now the CEO for the Ministry of Finance.

• In 2016, the ADB Samoa Office and the World Bank Samoa Liaison Office separated with its own management and operations – but still co-located at the Level 7 of this building, allowing close collaboration for the two organisations. Mrs Tuala Maria Tagiilima has been the head of the ADB Samoa office until today.

• In 2023 – the plans and discussions for this new ADB office and location were initiated and here we are today – to celebrate the opening of the new office.

The ADB’s journey to Samoa reflects on the strong partnership and shared commitments by both the Government and ADB. To remain responsive to the needs of Samoa, ADB’s in-country presence ensures continuous country level dialogue, understanding country contexts, strengthen development cooperation in Samoa, and provide the timely support to Samoa including implementation and coordination support.

The Government also continues to play its roles in leading and owning development priorities and delivering on results through effective and efficient implementation of development programs.

The ADB Samoa office is strategically located in this building, similar to the World Bank office at Level 7, to house together with the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Samoa. This provides the opportunties for the Banks to be more responsive and facilitate ongoing dialogue and communication with the Ministry of Finance as the central and executing agency of all funded development under the Aid program for Samoa.

This Central Bank building has been one centre for partnership and dialogue, collaboration, decision making process, policy development, resourcing and financing, and most importantly of service to Samoa and its partners.

It also promotes stronger relations and greater interactions with our Implementing agencies and development partners to enhance effectiveness of development cooperation.

Mr. Vice President Morris, the official opening of this new office is one of your first official tasks as Vice President responsible for Samoa.

As Minister of Finance, I also request another task of you – to strengthen capacity of the ADB Samoa office and to delegate decision making to country and regional offices.

• For ADB to remain responsive and relevant to Samoa and its needs, there is need to strengthen the capacity of the ADB Samoa country office by having the technical expertise available in office, to provide timely and responsive hands on support to the emerging and urgent needs of Samoa,

• AND the delegation of decision making authorities to country and regional offices can support fast track decision making and approvals to support implementation of programs to address development needs.

Like all our development partners, ADB has been a committed and supportive partner to Samoa especially during crisis providing timely support to health crisis response and natural disaster response. Samoa acknowledges the ADB’s continuous partnership and support to development for Samoa and its people. The current partnership and cooperation through the funded priorities in the health sector, Transport and Infrastructure Sector, Finance Sector and private sector development.

I wish to acknowledge the presence of the Regional Director for ADB Subregional Office in Suva, Mr. Aaron Batten who has been very supportive to the development agenda for Samoa and Pacific. A special acknowledgement of the support from the ADB Samoa Office team – Mrs Tuala Maria Tagiilima who has been the face of ADB in Samoa driving the coordination and cooperation for ADB at the country level and region.

In closing, let us celebrate this milestone today and reflect on our journey on sustainable developments, shared commitments and trusted partnership.

Faafetai tele and God bless.