PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2024 How Bong Go's Malasakit Center initiative changed one Quezon City family's life in six years of service As the Malasakit Center initiative celebrates its 6th anniversary this February, its impact on families across the Philippines continues to grow. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, known as the father of Malasakit Centers, has continued to champion the program to help improve access of poor and indigent patients to medical assistance programs from the government. He has also been tagged as 'Mr. Malasakit' for his compassion for the most needy sectors and for his untiring service as he claims "bisyo ko ang magserbisyo... tutulong ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya." A recent testimony from Marites Verano, a resident of Barangay Pasong Tamo in Quezon City, highlighted the profound difference the Malasakit Center can make in the lives of those facing medical and financial hardships. Marites, a 50-year-old mother whose livelihood depends on laundry and scavenging recyclables, shares the challenges of caring for her daughter, Ayarah, who was born with Down syndrome, congenital heart disease, and a growing tumor that requires surgery. Marites's narrative is a reminder of the struggles many Filipino families face. "'Yun po 'yung sakit na habambuhay po, lalaban talaga po ako para alagaan siya," Marites reflected, underscoring her relentless fight to provide for her daughter. The financial burden of Ayarah's condition, alongside their day-to-day survival, made accessing necessary medical care nearly impossible. Upon learning about the Malasakit Center at the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City through a hospital referral, Marites decided to seek help. The assistance they received proved invaluable, significantly easing the financial strain of Ayarah's medical treatments and necessary surgeries. "Nabalitaan ko sa hospital na may nakakatulong po na Malasakit (Center). Nag-try po akong lumapit noon," she recalled. This decision brought a glimmer of hope to Marites and Ayarah's lives. The assistance they received was transformative, alleviating the heavy burden of medical expenses and offering a pathway to the care Ayara desperately needed. "Ang laking tulong po sa anak ko ng Malasakit (Center). Sa pangangalakal ko, halos kulang 'yung pangkain namin, gatas, diaper, maintenance kapag hirap siyang huminga. Kaya nung nalaman ko 'yung Malasakit (Center), napakalaking tulong sa amin," Marites expressed. Launched on February 12, 2018, with the opening of the first Malasakit Center at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, the Malasakit Centers initiative has marked a transformative moment in Philippine healthcare. Initiated by Go, then Special Assistant to the President, these centers were designed to simplify the process for Filipinos seeking medical and financial assistance by bringing together services from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office under one roof. Under the stewardship of Go, who played a crucial role as the principal author and sponsor, Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, was passed into law, solidifying the presence of Malasakit Centers across the Philippines. The Malasakit Centers have grown to 159 operational units nationwide, benefiting approximately ten million Filipinos in need. "Meron na po tayong Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na laging handang tumulong po sa ating mga kababayan," Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, stated, underlining the initiative's nationwide reach and its foundational goal to be accessible to all Filipinos in need. As the Malasakit Center marks its 6th anniversary, its continued success reflects a collective aspiration towards a more inclusive and supportive healthcare system in the country.