KEYNOTE SPEECH BY THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF EDUCATION, SEUULA IOANE AT THE SPECIAL SERVICE FOR THE NUS 40TH ANNIVERSARY

SAMOA, February 14 - Wednesday 14 February 2024; 8am-9.30am Infront of FMFMII Building, Matagialalua.

O lea ua ta’oto i paga ti’a o le tauti’aga. Ua liligo fo’i le fogatia ma paū le tuā’aumafuamalu auā o lele ua aualiitia fanua ma ua sua tutu’i ai le tai i Matagialalua.

Ona ou se’e lili’a ai lea ma ou faapoipoi-laau-tuvanu auā ua paia ma mamalu taue’e le malae nei.

• I le Afio lau Afioga i le Ao o le Malo Tutoatasi o Samoa, Lau Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II, o le Ao fo’i o le Iunivesite Aoao o Samoa ma lau masiofo.

• Afio lau Afioga Le Mamea Tuiletufuga Ropati Mu’alia, o le Sui o le Fono o Sui Tofia ma lau masiofo,

• Susu lau susuga Rev Amosa Reupena o le Taitai o lenei Sauniga,

• Afio lau Afioga i le Sui Palemia faapea le mamalu o Minisitā o le Kapeneta,

• Afio lau afioga I le Taitai o le Itu agai,

• Afio lau afioga I le Fofoga Fetalai ma Sui Mamalu o le Palemene,

• Afifio Sui o Malo mai Fafo,

• Afifio Faauluuluga o Matagaluega eseese ma Faalapotopotoga Tumaoti a le Malo,

• Le mamalu o le Au-valaaulia,

• Samoa ua potopoto,

• Alii ma Tamaita’i.

Fai mai sa tū i Fagalilo le Tapa’au o le Alataua, pe tau, ae pe tua ma ni ā.

Fai mai fo’i o le aso ma le filiga, o le aso fo’i ma le mata’igatila.

Peita’i o le aso lenei na faia e Ieova tatou te fiafia ma olioli ai.

Lea ua tatou oaoa ai nei i faleseu ma se’e i ma’a o mālie ona ua tatou aulia mai le 40 tausaga o le Iunivesite Aoao o Samoa i le manuia.

O le viiga i le Atua e le faaitiitia auā e le taumate e le’i faigofie le amataga mai o se atina’e faapenei. E tele ni lu’itau sa feagai a’o tau amata se’ia o’o mai lava i lenei vaitau ua ese fo’i lu’itau o feagai ma le tatou Iunivesite.

Ae faafetai i le Atua, auā e ui i le mau lu’itau ae o lo’o sosolo pea i luma le sa o le tatou Iunivesite Aoao ma o lea ua 40 tausaga talu ona faavae mai.

Ua le o toe po se lilo i le amataga mai o le Iunivesite Aoao o Samoa i le 1984; Mai le paketi $5 talā, faapea Tama ma Teine a’oga e 45, i le polokalame Tausaga Faavae ma nai faiaoga e itiiti ifo i le 20. Se’ia o’o mai i le tausaga nei 2024, ua lata ile $30 miliona le paketi, 3000 ma ona tupu Tama ma Teine a’oga i polokalame eseese e 100 ma ona tupu, ma le aofai’ga o le aufaigaluega e silia ma le 300.

A fua la i nei tausaga e 40, mai le 1984 i le 2024 ua luasefulu-lima afe, onoselau ma le fasefulufitu (25,647) tagata fa’au’u mai ma faailoga, mai le tatou Iunivesite Aoao o Samoa. Mai lena aofa’iga e 41% pe tusa ma le sefulu afe limaselau ma le tolusefulufitu (10,537) o i latou na fa’au’u mai le Tausaga Faavae, e 34% pe tusa ma le valu afe fituselau ma le valusefuluiva (8,789) na faau’u mai polokalame o faailoga tikeri ma faailoga maualuluga. Ma le 25% poo le ono afe toluselau ma le luasefulutasi (6,321) o i latou ia na fa’au’u mai i polokalame Faamatātā’ese’ese.

Samoa e, o faailoga vaaia na o se atina’e a le Malo o Samoa ua manuia ai le to’atele o ona tagatanu’u.

E le taumate ua faamanuiaina ai aiga, nuu Ekalesia ma le atunuu.

E maeu le alofa o le Atua ia Samoa ona o nei tausaga e 40 ua aulia mai e lana Iunivesite Aoao.

O le anavatau a le tatou Iunivesite Aoao o Samoa o loo faapea mai: “Ia Ao Samoa”

O le fesili faatupu manatu. Aiseā e tatau ai ona Ao Samoa?

O lona uiga ea o loo pogisa pea Samoa?

O le tali, e le’o toe pogisa Samoa pe’a fua i le tulaga faapaupau auā ua ao Samoa i le Talalelei.

Ae o le mea mautinoa, o le pogisa o le lē malamalama, o le pogisa o le lē manino ma le lē mautinoa i se mataupu aemaise le pogisa o le fefe i le leiloa o se tali mautū.

O le pogisa lena o lea e faatatau iai le anava a le tatou Iunivesite. – Ia Ao Samoa.

Ina ia au-tova’a mai alo ma fanau a Samoa nei ma le lumana’i i le Papaigalagala, e utuvai i le punavai o le malamalama ina ia fetāla’i ma manino le tōfā, ina ia tautala ma faatino ma le mautinoa ma le lē fefe faai’uga talafeagai.

Auā o le mea mautinoa, a Ao Samoa ua manuia aiga, manuia nu’u, Ekalesia ma si o tatou atunuu.

Manuia tele le faailogaina o le 40 tausaga o le tatou Iunivesite Aoao o Samoa.

Your Highnesses the Head of State and Masiofo

Member of the Council of Deputies and your good lady

Reverend Amosa Reupena,

Deputy Prime Minister & Ministers of Cabinet,

Opposition Leader

Mr Speaker & Members of Parliament

Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Chief Executive Officers of Government Ministries & State Owned Enterprises,

Invited Guests,

Ladies & Gentlemen,

This is the day that the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it.

For it is a day of great joy as the National University celebrates 40 years of Success.

We remember with gratitude all those who have passed on and those still amongst us who have contributed one way or another to the success of our University.

We thank God for all the blessings he has bestowed upon the National University of Samoa.

From humble beginnings with a budget of five tala ($5), a total roll of 45 students, staff of less than 20 and only the Foundation programme. Today, the University has a budget of about $30 million tala, a roll of more than 3,000 students, about 300 staff and more than a 100 programmes.

From 1984 to 2024, the National University of Samoa has produced twenty-five thousand six-hundred and fourty-seven (25,647) graduates, 41% or ten-thousand five-hundred and thirty-seven (10,537) are Foundation graduates, 34% or eight-thousand seven-hundred and eighty-nine (8,789) are Undergraduate Degree and Higher Degree graduates. The remaining 25% or six-thousand three-hundred and twenty-one (6,321) are TVET graduates.

These figures demonstrate the university’s valuable and ongoing contribution to the Human Resource development of Samoa.

It is without a doubt that the university has successfully made an indelible mark in the development of Samoa and that families, villages, churches and Samoa as a whole has benefitted in one way or another from the education that their children received from the National University of Samoa.

The NUS motto: Ia Ao Samoa stands for Let there be light upon Samoa.

While Samoa has declared itself as a Christian country hence it has embraced the good news.

It is the darkness of doubt, ignorance, uncertainty and fear of the unknown that the University was set up to dispel.

As the National University of Samoa celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. May it continue to lead and flourish as thought leaders through quality teaching, research and innovation. And may it continue to stand tall as Samoa’s beacon of light and hope to dispel the darkness of doubt, ignorance, uncertainty and fear.

Happy 40th Anniversary NUS.

Ia Ao Samoa!

Soifua.