MINISTER OF FINANCE (HON. LAUTIMUIA AFOA UELESE VAAI) – KEYNOTE ADDRESS PASAI WOMEN SYMPOSIUM ON GOVERNANCE AND LEADERSHIP

SAMOA, February 14 - WEDNESDAY, 9.00 am 14 FEBRUARY 2024, TAUMEASINA ISLAND RESORT, APIA, SAMOA

Talofa and welcome to our beautiful Samoa.

On behalf of the Government and people of Samoa, it gives me great pleasure to deliver this keynote address to officially open the PASAI Women Symposium, an inaugural event that recognises women’s contributions to governance and leadership.

Commonly known as Offices of the Auditor General or Public Auditors, supreme audit institutions (SAIs), are essential public oversight bodies. They play a fundamental role in holding governments accountable, for the use and management of public resources for the benefit of the people. The effective execution of this oversight function enhances accountability and transparency.

As Minister of Finance, I believe in robust Public Finance Management systems with effective controls to build strong economies. Our partnership with the Samoa Audit Office ensures continuous improvements in Public Finance Management, on which good governance is built.

I commend PASAI for hosting this inaugural event, to recognise the valuable contributions of women to the work of the SAIs, in building strong public finance management contributing to sustainable, economic and social development across the Pacific. I am confident, that the engagement of local and international speakers, sharing experiences and insights, will inspire current and emerging female leaders to make a difference.

I also commend PASAI for choosing Samoa to host this meeting. Samoa, rich in examples of women who have excelled in leadership positions across all sectors, provides an ideal setting to inspire better gender equality and inclusiveness.

It is my hope that by the end of this Symposium, participants will be inspired to lead impactful changes and to improve financial management and service performance reporting, as leaders who uphold the fundamental principles of good governance, accountability, transparency and integrity in the region.

I now declare this Women Symposium on Governance and Leadership, officially open and offer my best wishes for your deliberations.

Soifua and God bless