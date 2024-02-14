REMARKS BY MATTHEW SCADDEN, SECOND SECRETARY (POLITICAL) NEW ZEALAND HIGH COMMISSION APIA AT THE OPENING OF THE PACIFIC ASSOCIATION OF SUPREME AUDIT INSTITUTION (PASAI) WORKSHOP.

SAMOA, February 14 - Wednesday 14th February 2024 @ Taumeasina Island Resort

New Zealand is delighted to be supporting this Symposium alongside Australia. The Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions (PASAI) is a really important partner for New Zealand and together with the Office of the Auditor General of New Zealand we have been supporting the implementation PASAI’s strategic priorities over the last ten-years.

Through objective, quality, and timely audit reporting Supreme Audit Institutions assist parliaments (and ultimately the public) to hold governments accountable for how public resources are spent, both as users of public services and as taxpayers, and what is achieved. Supreme Audit Institutions also play a critical link in a country’s accountability system to improve public financial management and reduce fraud.

I’d like to applaud PASAI and all of the participants here for the new strategy that is being developed. I understand that the new strategy will place greater emphasis on the inclusion of women and dedicate resources for targeted activities.

Gender equality provides the foundation for fairer, safer, more representative, and thriving societies. It increases productivity and improves development outcomes for women and men, and boys and girls, in all their diversity.

Women’s equal participation and leadership in political and public life are essential to achieving gender equality and sustainable development.

Nearly every country in the world is still working towards realising this ambition. The average number of women in parliament globally is only around 25 percent, and in the Pacific, that average sits at just 9 percent. Efforts to increase women’s representation are varied and every country has its own journey to go on, but in my view every effort deserves even when doing so is not all plain sailing. Samoa’s constitutional gender quota for parliament, the first of its kind in the region is just one example of such an effort.

Gender equality and women’s empowerment is a key priority for New Zealand’s foreign policy and aid programme. New Zealand has committed to gender investment targets, for the first time, of 64 percent of our aid – four percent ‘Principal’ and 60 percent ‘Significant’ – by 2025.

Strengthening the capacity of women leaders in Supreme Audit Institutions also contributes to this effort. Women play an important role in promoting good governance and accountability within the public sector.

Judging from the programme this symposium will be a great opportunity to network with delegates, speakers, and Samoan women in leadership. The line-up of speakers and presenters is impressive and I hope will invigorate your leadership aspirations. I wish you well in your in your proceedings over the next few days.

I will conclude by noting the importance of partnerships in the Pacific development sector, which is small and crowded compared to other parts of the world. Therefore, coordination is crucial and avoids the risk of overwhelming the partners that we seek to support. This event is an example of development partners working together so my thanks to Australia, the Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions, the Office of the Auditor General of New Zealand, and the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions in this collaboration.

Thank you.