N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (nmp) market size is predicted to reach $1.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (nmp) market is due to increasing demand from the oil and gas industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (nmp) market share. Major players in the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (nmp) market include LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Ashland, Inc..

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segments

1. By Type: Recycled, Fresh

2. By Purity: 99.90%, 99.50%, Other Purities

3. By End User: Paints and Coatings, Electronics, Automotive, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Other End Users

4. By Geography: The global n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (nmp) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is a water-miscible solvent. It is used as a drug solubilizer and penetration enhancer in humans and animals, yet its bioactivity properties remain elusive.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Characteristics

3. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Trends And Strategies

4. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size And Growth

……

27. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

