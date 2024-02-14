TEMA, FEMA Continue Work on Tennessee Tornado Recovery

NASHVILLE – The deadline for Tennesseans to apply for FEMA assistance after the Dec. 9, 2023, storms and tornadoes has passed but Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and FEMA continue helping survivors and communities recover from the disaster.

To date, FEMA has provided $3.7 million to 1,926 households in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Stewart and Sumner counties to help with their recovery. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $1.9 million low-interest disaster loans.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams visited more than 17,000 homes and 7,000 public locations to help people apply for assistance. TEMA and FEMA operated seven Disaster Recovery Centers, two of which continue operating:

Davidson County: Madison Church of Christ parking lot, 106 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday. Montgomery County: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, closed Sunday.

Applicants can visit a center or call 800-621-3362 to get answers to questions about assistance or to find out how to provide additional documents to support their application.

SBA continues to operate Business Recovery Centers at Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission and Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“These communities are working on recovery, and FEMA and TEMA will be right there with them,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Yolanda Jackson. “We’re not going anywhere. We continue to help individuals and households and we will be working with communities to repair public infrastructure damaged by the storms. We also are working on six other disaster recovery operations in Tennessee, resulting from previous storms.”

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.