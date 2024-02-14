FEMA Announces the 2024 HBCU and Minority Serving Institutions Summer Internship Program

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA is opening the application period for its Summer 2024 Internship for Minority Serving Institutions (MSI), including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Tribal Universities (TCUs). This program recruits and hires students from under-represented groups in emergency management, giving them hands-on experience working with FEMA professionals. Students from all MSIs are encouraged to apply.

“As we look ahead to the third year of this critical program, our top priority continues to be reducing barriers for historically underserved communities,” said FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks. “This internship provides students a unique opportunity to gain experience in emergency management. They can then return to their communities as ambassadors for resilience, and use this new skillset to help their friends, families and loved ones become more prepared for future risks.”

This paid internship opportunity is open in Atlanta; Lakewood, Colorado; and Washington, D.C.

Applications must be received by Feb. 29. Additional information, including application requirements can be found at HBCU and Minority Serving Institutions Summer Internship Program.