Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Feb. 14, 2024

MARYLAND, February 14 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Joint committee will receive an update on police redeployments in the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and review a more than $1 million supplemental appropriation for patrol officer costs

The joint Public Safety (PS) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. to receive an update on police redeployments in the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and review a more than $1 million supplemental appropriation for patrol officer costs in these cities.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Police Redeployment - Cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and Supplemental Appropriation #24-50 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Non-Departmental Account, Payment to Municipalities Gaithersburg and Rockville, Patrol Officer Costs, $1,076,584

Update and review: The joint PS and GO Committee will receive an update on police redeployments in the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and review a more than $1 million supplemental appropriation for patrol officer costs in these cities. On Nov. 1, 2023, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) implemented a staffing change that impacted the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville's police departments. Since then, MCPD has shifted full and primary responsibility for police calls for service to the respective city police departments. The funding is needed due to cost increases for required payments to the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville because of these changes in MCPD staff allocations.

Currently, the Rockville City Police Department and the Gaithersburg Police Department assume full and primary response duties for calls for service within their respective municipality limits. MCPD will continue to assist both municipal police departments on priority calls for service and provide backup assistance to ensure that public and officer safety is not jeopardized.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.