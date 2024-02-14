MPD Detective Awarded Achievement Medal

A detective from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division was recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for exceptional work in addressing crimes against children.

In November 2023, Detective Melia Dickinson received information about a minor child who had been coerced into participating in sexual acts with an adult suspect. The case involved individuals in the deaf and hard of hearing community, so Detective Dickinson enlisted the help of MPD’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Unit to investigate the offense.

Through Detective Dickinson’s investigation, she discovered that the adult suspect had been committing crimes against multiple child victims for several years. Her tireless efforts to identify past victims and recover critical evidence led to the arrest of the suspect, who has been charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse, Felony Stalking, and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse and Blackmail. Detective Dickinson continues to investigate this case.

“There are few crimes more heinous than the abuse of children, and the detectives of our Youth and Family Services Division play a key role in stopping and preventing abuse,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Detective Dickinson’s body of work sets a standard for the rest of the department.”

On Monday, February 12, 2024, Detective Dickinson was awarded an Achievement Medal by Chief Smith in recognition of her outstanding efforts.

To report a current or past crime against children within the District of Columbia, please contact MPD at 911 or (202) 727-9099.

For more information on joining MPD, please visit https://joinmpd.dc.gov/