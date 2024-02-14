MPD and FBI Joint Investigation Leads to Additional Arrests in Multiple Business Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District and Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force announce two more suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies of a business in the 800 block of 7th Street NW.

Previously, On Sunday, February 11, 2024, 24-year-old Kamanye Williams, of Northwest, DC, was arrested after he was shot by a Special Police Officer (from a private security company). At approximately 6:30 pm, Williams had disarmed a Special Police Officer and was committing an armed robbery of the business when a second Special Police Officer engaged him and discharged their firearm striking Williams. Two firearms were recovered at the time of arrest. He was charged with Armed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Threats, Kidnapping, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Large Capacity Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, Unregistered Ammunition, and Unregistered Firearm for this incident. The Special Police Officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team. CCN: 24021894

Williams was also charged with Armed Robbery for each of the below offenses. In each offense, the suspect entered the same business in the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest and waited for the employees to open a secure door. Once the door was opened, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victims and demanded money from the safe. The victims complied, and the suspect fled the area.

On July 18, 2023, at approximately 9:24 p.m. CCN: 23116642

On August 2, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m. CCN: 23126089

On September 2, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m. CCN: 23145009

On November 10, 2023, at approximately 9:28 p.m. CCN: 23185041

On December 4, 2023, at approximately 7:48 p.m. CCN: 23197630

On January 9, 2024, at approximately 8:07 p.m. CCN: 24004558

During the course of the investigation of the above offenses, Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District and Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force were able to link additional suspects to the above robberies.

As a result of the joint investigation and pursuant to United States District Court arrest warrants, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 33-year-old Michael Robinson of Capitol Heights, MD, and 26-year-old Gianni Robinson of Northwest, DC were arrested. Both are being charged with Conspiracy to Interfere with Interstate Commerce by Robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office Violent Crimes Task Force and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for their assistance in this case.

CCN: 24022565 24022564