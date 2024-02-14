Enterprise Mobility Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis And Forecasts To 2027

Enterprise Mobility

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Enterprise Mobility Market by Component (Solution and Service), Solution Type (Mobile Content Management (MCM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Identity Management and Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Device Type (Laptop, Tablet and Smartphones) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."

According to the report, the global enterprise mobility industry was estimated at $19.65 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $151.51 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Enterprise mobility solution helps organizations to proficiently collect and manage organizations’ critical data through multiple data touchpoints and mobile devices of employees. In addition, rise in usage of mobile devices and mobile application in various organizations to increase customer satisfaction and resolve customer issues faster boosts the market growth. Furthermore, surge in data & mobile devices in organizations and increase in cloud & mobile application in various industries significantly boost the growth of the global enterprise mobility market. In addition, surge in BYOD trend in organizations positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and lack of awareness in developing nations are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud-based technology among enterprises is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the enterprise mobility market.

Furthermore, the large enterprises segment is expected to garner significant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of enterprise mobility solution among large enterprises to increase their customers and surge their enterprise mobility market revenue. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of BYOD culture in small & medium enterprises.

Covid-19 scenario

The outbreak of the pandemic increased the drift of remote working system across the globe. This, in turn, has accelerated the demand for enterprise mobility solutions among the organizations.

The cloud based solution has become highly effective in the work-from-home culture, as it helps manage the employees' data and perk up productivity to a considerable extent.

Based on geography, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global enterprise mobility market, owing to the growing penetration of smartphones for business activities in Canada. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.9% from 2020 to 2027, due to the fact that the key players have established an inviolable market in countries such as India and China.

Key players in the industry

Blackberry Limited

Citrix Systems, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys, Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Amtel, Inc.

SAP SE

Sophos Ltd.

Soti, Inc.

