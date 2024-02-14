Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Support for Stamps (SRC-20) Bitcoin Inscriptions Standard, Enhancing User Experience with Viewing and Transfer Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 14, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches Support for Stamps (SRC-20) Bitcoin Inscriptions Standard, Enhancing User Experience with Viewing and Transfer Capabilities

OKX Wallet today added support for Stamps (SRC-20), enabling users to view and transfer the SRC-20 Bitcoin inscriptions standard on both web and the OKX app. Stamps, or SRC-20 tokens, are digital collectibles stored on the Bitcoin blockchain. Part of an emerging protocol called Secure Tradeable Art Maintained Securely (STAMPS), SRC-20 transforms Bitcoin into a more versatile platform capable of supporting a wider range of applications.

Following the SRC-20 integration, OKX Wallet plans to incorporate the Atomicals (ARC-20), Doginals (DRC-20) and Rune Alpha inscription standards in the coming weeks. OKX Marketplace will also integrate the ARC-20 and DRC-20 standards, giving millions of users the ability to buy and sell DRC-20 and ARC-20 inscriptions with zero fees. After the Bitcoin halving, OKX Marketplace will enable support for Runes.

With these enhancements, OKX Marketplace will be the industry's largest inscriptions marketplace featuring zero-fee trading across an expanding roster of token standards. OKX Wallet's inscriptions tool already supports inscriptions minting on 23 networks, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche-C, Arbitrum One and many others.

OKX's inscription offering is the industry's most advanced with liquidity across multiple inscription standards, bulk inscription capabilities and automatic error detection. This zero-fee trading experience across chains unlocks the power of inscriptions for everyday users across major blockchains to help drive adoption and power the next phase of Web3 growth.



To learn more about minting, buying and selling inscriptions on OKX, click here.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

• OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



