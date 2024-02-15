Majority of U.S. cities do not have enough money to pay their bills

Market volatility caused investments to decrease

If elected officials choose to ignore this perpetual issue, then taxpayers will be on the hook to pay higher taxes to cover the benefits promised to past government employees.” — Sheila A. Weinberg, CPA

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Financial State of the Cities surveys the fiscal health of the 75 largest municipalities in the United States. This report has been released today by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a think tank that analyzes government financial reporting. TIA analysts make their calculations using data from the fiscal year 2022 audited Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports on file in city halls across the country, which are not analyzed on this scale by any other organization. The fiscal year 2022 audited financial reports contain data on the city’s overall financial health as well as its pension plans.

The Financial State of the Cities report found that 53 cities did not have enough money to pay their bills. Each city has some form of a balanced budget requirement, but this new report shows that cities have not met the intent of their requirement and have pushed costs onto future taxpayers.

The cities’ poor financial health also affects city workers' retirement plans, like those for teachers, firefighters, and police officers. For fiscal year 2022, the cities continued to receive and spend federal COVID-19 relief funds, and as the U.S. economy reopened, they took in additional tax revenue. For most cities such economic gains were offset by increases in their pension liabilities, which were caused in large part due to decreases in the market value of pension investments. Over the past few years, investment market values have swung dramatically. In 2022, this volatility negatively impacted most cities’ pension investments and their financial condition, which demonstrates the risk to taxpayers when cities offer defined pension benefits to their employees.

Some cities, however, did have enough money to weather the market volatility. Washington, DC, which ranked no. 1 among the 75 largest cities, had a surplus of $2.8 billion. If you were to divide that figure by the number of DC taxpayers, hypothetically each taxpayer’s share is $10,700. Truth in Accounting calls this calculation a Taxpayer Surplus™.

Not every city in the United States is so lucky. Many larger and older cities owe billions of dollars to underfunded retirement plans for public sector employees. New York City claimed the prize for worst municipal finances in the United States for the seventh year in a row. Every taxpayer in the Big Apple would have to pay $61,800 in order for the city to pay off all its bills. Truth in Accounting calls this calculation a Taxpayer Burden™.

The full Financial State of the Cities report can be found online. The full 75-city list is also included below:

Cities (In Alphabetical Order):

Albuquerque, NM Taxpayer Burden: $3,900

Anaheim, CA Taxpayer Burden: $2,900

Anchorage, AK Taxpayer Burden: $100

Arlington, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $700

Atlanta, GA Taxpayer Burden: $4,100

Aurora, CO Taxpayer Surplus: $2,400

Austin, TX Taxpayer Burden: $6,500

Bakersfield, CA Taxpayer Burden: $100

Baltimore, MD Taxpayer Burden: $14,100

Boston, MA Taxpayer Burden: $7,800

Charlotte, NC Taxpayer Surplus: $600

Chicago, IL Taxpayer Burden: $42,900

Chula Vista, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $1,200

Cincinnati, OH Taxpayer Burden: $6,700

Cleveland, OH Taxpayer Surplus: $300

Colorado Springs, CO Taxpayer Surplus: $100

Columbus, OH Taxpayer Burden: $2,900

Corpus Christi, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $1,500

Dallas, TX Taxpayer Burden: $9,600

Denver, CO Taxpayer Burden: $6,400

Detroit, MI Taxpayer Burden: $3,000

El Paso, TX Taxpayer Burden: $800

Fort Wayne, IN Taxpayer Surplus: $400

Fort Worth, TX Taxpayer Burden: $7,400

Fresno, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $2,300

Greensboro, NC Taxpayer Burden: $2,100

Henderson, NV Taxpayer Burden: $2,500

Honolulu, HI Taxpayer Burden: $24,200

Houston, TX Taxpayer Burden: $9,000

Indianapolis, IN Taxpayer Burden: $3,800

Irvine, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $6,100

Jacksonville, FL Taxpayer Burden: $11,200

Kansas City, MO Taxpayer Burden: $9,000

Las Vegas, NV Taxpayer Burden: $500

Lexington, KY Taxpayer Burden: $7,400

Lincoln, NE Taxpayer Surplus: $4,100

Long Beach, CA Taxpayer Burden: $1,700

Los Angeles, CA Taxpayer Burden: $1,500

Louisville, KY Taxpayer Burden: $700

Memphis, TN Taxpayer Burden: $4,000

Mesa, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $5,500

Miami, FL Taxpayer Burden: $15,500

Milwaukee, WI Taxpayer Burden: $15,300

Minneapolis, MN Taxpayer Burden: $2,800

Nashville, TN Taxpayer Burden: $4,500

New Orleans, LA Taxpayer Burden: $18,200

New York City, NY Taxpayer Burden: $61,800

Oakland, CA Taxpayer Burden: $7,300

Oklahoma City, OK Taxpayer Surplus: $2,900

Omaha, NE Taxpayer Burden: $7,400

Orlando, FL Taxpayer Burden: $800

Philadelphia, PA Taxpayer Burden: $20,400

Phoenix, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $4,500

Pittsburgh, PA Taxpayer Burden: $13,200

Plano, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $5,100

Portland, OR Taxpayer Burden: $20,100

Raleigh, NC Taxpayer Surplus: $2,200

Riverside, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $1,500

Sacramento, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $300

Saint Paul, MN Taxpayer Burden: $1,600

San Antonio, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $900

San Diego, CA Taxpayer Burden: $4,100

San Francisco, CA Taxpayer Burden: $8,800

San Jose, CA Taxpayer Burden: $8,700

Santa Ana, CA Taxpayer Burden: $3,200

Seattle, WA Taxpayer Burden: $2,600

St. Louis, MO Taxpayer Burden: $11,100

Stockton, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $1,100

Tampa, FL Taxpayer Surplus: $1,500

Toledo, OH Taxpayer Burden: $3,200

Tucson, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $7,700

Tulsa, OK Taxpayer Surplus: $600

Virginia Beach, VA Taxpayer Surplus: $1,600

Washington, D.C. Taxpayer Surplus: $10,700

Wichita, KS Taxpayer Burden: $300

Founded in 2002, Truth in Accounting is dedicated to educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable, and transparent government financial information. Sheila Weinberg is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 40 years of experience in the field.